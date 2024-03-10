Advertisement

Australian legend Glenn McGrath said a new crop of pace bowlers are getting ready to step in once the current troika of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc is ready to walk into the sunset.

There have been whispers in Aussie circles about finding successors to Cummins (30), Starc (34) and Hazlewood (33), but McGrath did not have any doubt over a seamless transition.

Advertisement

"We have got our next generation waiting in the wings. We will wait and see. Scot Boland, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson and a lot of younger guys are coming through who are ready to go. They just need that opportunity," he told PTI during an MRF Pace Foundation event.

Boland and Neser have made a few Test appearances but they are also approaching their mid 30s with Richardson being the youngest of the crop at 27.

Advertisement

The 54-year-old attributed the long waiting period for the second line players to the consistency of the current lot.

"The (current) Australian fast bowling order is strong. They have been performing well and winning and they have not been getting injured as well. Until they stop performing or players start getting injured, things don't change. So, I feel that is the reason for this (no young fast bowlers in the team).

Advertisement

"You look at Cummins, Hazlewood and Mitchell, they are all bowling well. I think they still have some life left in them before we see a change," he concluded.

Domestic cricket is the bedrock: Aaron ============================ Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron backed the BCCI's decision to place importance on domestic cricket.

Advertisement

The BCCI made it mandatory for all fit and available cricketers to play for their state in domestic matches, and India players Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were ignored by the board for Central Contracts after they missed domestic matches.

"Domestic cricket is obviously the bedrock of cricket in India. Without it, we wouldn't have got the champion players that we have right now. So, it is absolutely right from the BCCI," he told PTI.

Advertisement

"There are a lot of cricketers in the domestic circuit who put in the hard yards, get a lot of runs and wickets. But sometimes they do not get the recognition they need, and I hope they get that in the future." Aaron, a graduate from the MRF Pace Foundation, was a part of the foundation's 'Ace of Pace' event that saw participation from over 4000 aspirants.

The pacer said he was trying to give something back to the game.

Advertisement

"I was really fortunate to be a part of the academy since I was 14. It's been 20 years since then. I have been coming here every year as a trainee and being a part of it.

"Now, I get to give it back to the kids, which is a dream come true. No matter what I have done through my career; if I don't teach the youngsters what I have learnt, there's no point in it," he signed off.