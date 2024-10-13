sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:35 IST, October 13th 2024

Australia to bat against Team India in Women's T20 World Cup Group Stage Clash

Australia stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath won the toss and elected to bat against India in their Group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Team India
India's Shafali Verma and teammates celebrate a wicket during the Group A match against Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI Photo
19:35 IST, October 13th 2024