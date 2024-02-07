Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming: How to watch the 3rd ODI match in India, UK, US & AUS?

Australia will compete against the visiting West Indies in the 3rd and final match of the series. Check out all the live streaming details here.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Australia vs West Indies
Australia vs West Indies | Image:cricket.com.au
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
 The 3rd and final ODI match of the series between Australia and West Indies is set to take place today at 9:00 am. With Australia leading the series 2-0, the stage is set for an exhilarating conclusion. Key players to watch include Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and a talented squad poised to secure a clean series victory. The action unfolds at Manuka Oval, promising an intense and gripping encounter.  

Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming, Bilateral Series 3rd ODI Match: All live streaming & details you need to know

When will the Australia vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match take place?

The Australia vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match will take place on Tuesday, February 6th, and will take place at 09:00 AM.

Where will the Australia vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match take place?

The Australia vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match will be hosted at the Manuka Oval, Australia.

How to watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match live in India via Star Sports Network (Channel: Star Sports 2).

How to watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Live Streaming via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

How to watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Live Telecast in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match's live telecast on TNT Sport.

How to watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Live Telecast in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match via Sling TV - Willow TV.

How to watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in AUS can watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match's live telecast on Fox Cricket. The match will be streamed on Kayo Sports. the match will start at 2:30 PM AEDT.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

