Matthew Wade and Suryakumar Yadav take a look at the team sheets before the 4th India vs Australia T20I match | Image: BCCI

One of the finest Australian Cricket players is all set to step down from a prominent format of cricket. Matthew Wade, one of the finest wicketkeepers from down under, is all set to step down from first-class cricket. The 36-year-old has already announced his retirement from Tests but is still an active member in the white-ball games. But for Australian cricket fans, it will be the end of an era as Wade will not be in action in the red-ball format anymore.

Matthew Wade to compete in his final FC cricket match for Tasmania

Former Australian Test wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will compete in his final first-class match for Tasmania. Wade will be in action at the Sheffield Shield final. The 36-year-old will compete in his 166th and final match against Western Australia and will aim for the title in the last FC match of his career.

"Firstly, I would like to thank my family, my wife Julia, and kids Winter, Goldie, and Duke, for the sacrifices they have made throughout my career, as I travelled Australia and the world as a red ball cricketer. I have thoroughly enjoyed the challenges that the long-form game provides, and although I will continue to play white ball cricket, wearing the baggy green while playing for my country remains a highlight of my career.

"I am grateful to all of my team-mates throughout my career, along with Cricket Victoria for providing me with the foundations to grow as a first-class cricketer, and Cricket Tasmania for supporting me in finishing my career as a cricketer in my home state," Wade said in a statement as quoted by ESPNCricinfo

Australia's Matthew Wade is being congratulated by Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, and Josh Inglis during the India vs Australia 2nd T20I match in Hyderabad | Image; BCCI

In order to play in the Sheffield Shield Final, Matthew Wade delayed his arrival in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League. Wade will compete for the Gujarat Titans this year, with the sensational Shubman Gill leading the team after Hardik Pandya returned to his boyhood franchise.

Wade will play his last FC match and will not be playing Test cricket; instead, he will play white-ball cricket and is probably going to be included in Australia's side for the T20 World Cup in June 2024.