Published 18:58 IST, September 20th 2024

Avesh, Aaqib give India A upper hand vs India C in Duleep Trophy final round clash

The 27-year-old Avesh, who has represented India in eight ODIs and 23 T20Is so far, hammered five fours and four sixes in a 68-ball 51 not out while batting at No. 9, propelling India A to 297.