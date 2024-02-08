Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 14:50 IST

'He has gone down really well with selectors': Is a T20 World Cup call-up certain for India star?

After missing out on the ODI WC due to an injury, Axar Patel may reportedly earn himself a T20 World Cup call-up after his performance against Afghanistan.

Pavitra Shome
Ajit Agarkar with Rohit Sharma
Ajit Agarkar with Rohit Sharma | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Team India has had a spectacular outing in the T20I series against Afghanistan. While all-rounder Shivam Dube impressed with the bat after making a courageous comeback, Axar Patel has also put up a great effort with the ball. The left-arm spin all-rounder has picked up wickets in both games and has not leaked many runs in the series. Despite losing out on the ODI World Cup due to an injury, Patel has made a compelling performance that could earn him big call-ups

3 things you need to know

Advertisement
  • India has won two matches in the three-match T20I series against AFG
  • Axar Patel was adjudged as the Player of the Match in the 2nd T20I match
  • The third match between IND and AFG will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Also Read: Shivam Dube's spectacle applauded by Gavaskar, asserts his showcase will 'give selectors a headache'

Advertisement

Axar Patel impresses BCI selectors, T20 World Cup call seemingly set - Reports

Axar Patel has put up a potent effort ever since India came off the ODI World campaign. Be it the Australia series or the Afghanistan series, his showcase has impressed the fans. The all-rounder from Anand, who has taken ten wickets at a modest 5.85 economy rate in seven games, is a credit to his consistent spin bowling. Axar has figured out ways to keep the batters on the edge with his bowling efforts. The all-rounder's rebound from his injury and performing well in the series has made a good impression in the minds of the selectors in BCCI. 

Advertisement

As per Telegraph India, a BCCI source said that Axar Patel's performance has impressed the selectors, and his effectiveness in bowling adds more weight to his case.

"He’s on the ball right from the outset, something that has gone down really well with the selectors. His confidence and improved powerplay bowling, a notoriously difficult phase for spinners, further bolster his case," said the anonymous BCCI source.

Advertisement
Axar Patel celebrates after taking out Glen Maxwell | Image: BCCI

Also Read: India vs England Test series: Full schedule, squads, how to buy tickets, live streaming & more

Axar Patel's performance could be analyzed further in the IPL 2024 season, and given that he can perform well, a spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 team will be kept for the all-rounder.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 12:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment37 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World39 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment42 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment43 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement