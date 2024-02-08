'He has gone down really well with selectors': Is a T20 World Cup call-up certain for India star?

Advertisement

Team India has had a spectacular outing in the T20I series against Afghanistan. While all-rounder Shivam Dube impressed with the bat after making a courageous comeback, Axar Patel has also put up a great effort with the ball. The left-arm spin all-rounder has picked up wickets in both games and has not leaked many runs in the series. Despite losing out on the ODI World Cup due to an injury, Patel has made a compelling performance that could earn him big call-ups

3 things you need to know

India has won two matches in the three-match T20I series against AFG

Axar Patel was adjudged as the Player of the Match in the 2nd T20I match

The third match between IND and AFG will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Axar Patel has put up a potent effort ever since India came off the ODI World campaign. Be it the Australia series or the Afghanistan series, his showcase has impressed the fans. The all-rounder from Anand, who has taken ten wickets at a modest 5.85 economy rate in seven games, is a credit to his consistent spin bowling. Axar has figured out ways to keep the batters on the edge with his bowling efforts. The all-rounder's rebound from his injury and performing well in the series has made a good impression in the minds of the selectors in BCCI.

As per Telegraph India, a BCCI source said that Axar Patel's performance has impressed the selectors, and his effectiveness in bowling adds more weight to his case.

"He’s on the ball right from the outset, something that has gone down really well with the selectors. His confidence and improved powerplay bowling, a notoriously difficult phase for spinners, further bolster his case," said the anonymous BCCI source.

Axar Patel celebrates after taking out Glen Maxwell | Image: BCCI

Axar Patel's performance could be analyzed further in the IPL 2024 season, and given that he can perform well, a spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 team will be kept for the all-rounder.