Updated February 16th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

Baba Indrajith's unbeaten 122 takes TN to 291/4 on first day against Karnataka

Baba Indrajith struck an unbeaten 122 and shared an unbroken 184-run partnership with Vijay Shankar as hosts Tamil Nadu reached 291 for 4 against Punjab on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Friday.

Press Trust Of India
Ranji Trophy | Image:AP
Baba Indrajith struck an unbeaten 122 and shared an unbroken 184-run partnership with Vijay Shankar as hosts Tamil Nadu reached 291 for 4 against Punjab on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Friday.

After electing to bat, TN were reduced to 64 for 3 and then 107 for 4 before Indrajith and Shankar revived their innings. The duo batted for 53.3 overs without separation.

At stumps on the opening day, Shankar, who came at No. 6, was batting on 85 with the help of six boundaries.

Coming to bat at No. 4, Indrajith was much more quicker as his 122 not out came from 181 deliveries and was studded with six boundaries.

Other Tamil Nadu batters did not make much of an impact.

For Karnataka, Sukhwinder Singh took two wickets for 61 runs while Siddarth Kaul and Abhishek Sharma got one each.

In Porvorim, Goa reached 309 for 9 in 83 overs on the opening day after being invited to bat, riding on half centuries from Darshan Misal (88) and (Mohit Redkar 80). Arjun Tendulkar contributed 45 off 70 balls.

For Gujarat, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja and Priyajitsing Jadeja grabbed two wickets apiece while Ravi Bishnoi and Arzan Nagwaswalla took one each.

Brief Scores: In Salem: Tamil Nadu 291 for 4 from 90 overs (Baba Indrajith 122 batting, Vijay Shankar 85 batting; Sukhwinder Singh 2/61) vs Punjab.

In Porvorim: Goa 309 for 9 in 83 overs (Darshan Misal 88, Mohit Redkar 80, Arjun Tendulkar 45; Siddharth Desai 2/47) vs Gujarat.

In Agartala: Tripura 149 all out in 52.1 overs (Sridam Paul 71; Yuvraj Singh 4/53, Himanshu Sangwan 3/49) vs Railways 72 for 7 in 26 overs (Arindam Ghosh 30 batting; Manisankar Murasingh 3/18).

In Hubballi: Chandigarh 219 for 6 in 89 overs (Karan Kaila 79; Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/48, Hardik Raj 2/54) vs Karnataka. 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

