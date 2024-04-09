Babar Azam's BITTER RIVALS Muhammad Amir and Imad Wasim return to Pakistan team

Advertisement

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim have been named in the 17-member Pakistan squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, set to commence on April 18. Both players had previously announced their retirements from international cricket but have since reversed their decisions.

The series, spanning 10 days, will comprise three matches in Rawalpindi followed by two matches in Lahore.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'I will go for batting but you just act': MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's GRANDIOSE PLAN REVEALED

Amir and Imad return to Pakistan cricket team

Amir, who had faced spot-fixing allegations and served a brief jail term in England, last represented Pakistan in international cricket in 2020. He had retired from the international scene due to disagreements with former coaches Misbah ul Haq and Waqar Younis but has now made a comeback to the national squad.

On the other hand, Imad Wasim had retired from international cricket in November 2023. However, following his impressive performance in the Pakistan Super League, where his team emerged victorious, he was persuaded by the board and selectors to reconsider his retirement decision.

Advertisement

Both players' return to the national fold adds depth and experience to the Pakistan squad, bolstering their chances in the upcoming series against New Zealand. Their inclusion is expected to strengthen the team's bowling attack and provide valuable options with both bat and ball.

The recall of Amir and Imad highlights the unpredictable nature of cricket and the ever-evolving dynamics of player decisions regarding international retirement. As the two seasoned campaigners rejoin the Pakistan squad, all eyes will be on them to deliver impactful performances and contribute significantly to Pakistan's success against New Zealand.

Advertisement

"I trust that both players will continue their upward trajectory, sparing no effort in proving themselves worthy of the selectors' and captain's trust and confidence," selector Muhammad Yousuf said.

The selection committee comprising Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Wahab Riaz and Bilal Afzal told media those who have performed consistently have been rewarded.

Advertisement

They also called up uncapped batsmen Usman Khan, Irfan Khan Niazi and spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Wahab defended Amir’s selection, who was roundly criticised recently by former Test captain and commentator, Ramiz Raja for his role in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

Advertisement

Ramiz had said if he had been in charge and even if his son had done spot-fixing he would never have allowed him back into the team.

"I think Ramiz Raja’s comments were very negative and you can’t say such things about an individual. Even our religion allows a second chance to even someone who has been convicted of a crime," Wahab said.

Advertisement

Wahab also said Amir was recalled from retirement as he had been bowling very well in leagues and secondly the selectors wanted to manage the workload of all pace bowlers.

"The decision to include Imad and Amir was a straightforward one, given their availability for selection and considering Haris Rauf's injury and Mohammad Nawaz's current form.

Advertisement

"Both Amir and Imad possess undeniable match-winning capabilities, and we trust they will consistently deliver strong performances to bolster the team's objectives," Wahab added.

Also Read: ‘You hardly get 2-3 days’: Shreyas Iyer agrees with Ravindra Jadeja's opinion about Chepauk pitch

Advertisement

Yousuf said that in a recent meeting with all the players, the selectors had clearly communicated their selection policy and strategy to all elite players, and there is complete alignment within the group.

Wahab also said that they is no internal politics in the Pakistan camp.

Advertisement

The PCB selection committee has no chairman and under a new policy, the captain, Babar Azam in this case and the head coach are also on the committee with data analyst, Bilal Afzal.

Interestingly, Afzal was a former caretaker minister for planning and co-ordination in the cabinet of former caretaker CM of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, who now heads the PCB.

Advertisement

There is no known cricket background of the former minister but he was appointed on the selection committee last month.

The team selection was done by majority voting the first time this has happened in Pakistan cricket history as in the past the chief selector had final say.

Advertisement

The New Zealand squad coming for the series is without ten of their first choice selections including Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Michael Santner, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Will Young, Henry Nichols who are either busy in the Indian Premier League or English county cricket or have taken a break.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Capt), Muhammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Amir, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Irfan Khan Niazi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Zaman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usama Mir.

Advertisement

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi.

(With PTI Inputs)