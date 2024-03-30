Advertisement

Mohsin Naqvi, the Chairman of the PCB, has proposed the captaincy of the white-ball formats to Babar Azam. However, the renowned player has yet to finalize his decision, according to insiders in the Pakistan Cricket Board. Sources indicate that Babar Azam has outlined certain conditions for accepting the captaincy role, including having a voice in the selection of coaching staff. He has reportedly expressed his desire to lead the team across all three formats.

Babar Azam wants Pakistan captaincy with absolute power

Babar Azam | Credit: AP

Interestingly, the national selection committee is split on this matter. A former caretaker minister from Punjab, who lacks a cricketing background, opposes granting full authority back to Babar Azam, who was stripped of the captaincy across all three formats after Pakistan's poor performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India last year.

"Some members of the selection committee now feel the best thing is to let Shaheen Shah Afridi continue as captain for the home T20 series against New Zealand in April and give him a chance to prove his credentials," one well-informed source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"They made their opinions clear to the PCB chief and have now asked him to make a final call and Naqvi has told them to convince Babar to accept the white ball captaincy for now and the Board will take a call on the red ball captaincy after the T20 World Cup," the source reportedly added.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was made the captain of the Pakistan team in the shortest format, while Shan Masood took over from Babar Azam in Test cricket. Shaheen has been unable to deliver for Pakistan as the side was seen struggling badly when they played a T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year. Pakistan lost the five-match contest 4-1.

Similarly there is also no clarity on what the PCB is doing about the appointment of foreign coaches with the national team.

"As of now the PCB has met with refusals from several foreigners including Adam Voges, Luke Ronchi, Shane Watson and Mike Hesson," the source said.

He said presently the PCB is hoping that their negotiations with Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillispie are successful as they want them to take over as white ball and red ball coaches.

"The only catch is that both Kirsten and Gillispie are adamant they will bring their own support staff while the PCB wants to make the other appointments as it wants some of its local players on the support staff as assistant specialist

(With PTI inputs)