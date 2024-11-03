sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:01 IST, November 3rd 2024

Ball-change controversy involving Kishan dominates India A's 7-wicket loss to Australia A

India A wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was embroiled in a ball-change controversy, facing accusations of "inappropriate behaviour" during their seven-wicket defeat to Australia A on the final day of the first 'Unofficial Test' here on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan was involved in a ball changing controversy. | Image: Screengrab
