It is a thriller to witness a match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as both teams are not just intense rivals but also have some entertaining yet controversial spots. The latest BAN vs SL match was no exception either. After the Lankan Lions won the first T20I, the Bangladeshi Tigers, backed by a roaring home crowd in Sylhet, swept a win in the series and levelled the lead to 1-1. However, during the match, a controversial situation erupted after the third umpire overturned a decision that was initially correct.

Huge controversy in BAN vs SL; 3rd umpire gives not out despite clear spike on Ultraedge

During the third over of the second T20I match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, opener Soumya Sarkar was ruled out by the umpire following a short ball from Sri Lankan seamer Binura Fernando that was taken by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis. While Sri Lanka celebrated, the opener went for a DRS. Soumya Sarkar had even started to walk back after seeing that there was a spike when the ball was close to the bat.

DRAMA! Clear noise > on-field umpire signals out > review taken > 3rd umpire rules not out despite UltraEdge!



Bangladesh-Sri Lanka always throws up a controversy 😶

.

.#BANvsSL #FanCode pic.twitter.com/8hH9i65SD6 — FanCode (@FanCode) March 6, 2024

But that's when things changed, as third umpire Masudur Rahman overruled the on-field ruling for caught behind despite a visible spike on the ultraedge. Rahman said there was a "clear gap" between bat and ball when the spike occurred, arguing that the noise emanated from somewhere else and flipped the ruling. The Sri Lankan players expressed dissatisfaction and objected to the reversed decision to the on-field umpire, while coach Chris Silverwood sought an explanation from fourth umpire Tanvir Ahmed.

After the match, Sri Lanka assistant coach Naveed Nawaz said that the third umpire needs to have some conclusive evidence to overturn the ruling that clearly looks like an out.

“I am sure the TV umpire usually needs to have conclusive evidence to overturn the umpire’s decision. It was clear that there was a spike. We saw it on the big screen. We might have to take it with the match referee to see what actually happened there. The footage on our screens was not enough to say anything. I am sure the TV umpire would have had evidence to overturn what the on-field umpire had given,” said Nawaz.

In the end, Bangladesh reigned supreme over the visitors in Sylhet as they won the second T20I match by eight wickets.