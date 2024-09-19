sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Quad Summit |

Published 22:56 IST, September 19th 2024

Bangladesh's pace revolution: Story of planning, commitment at grassroots level

For the last one month, Bangladesh is on a mission to reverse a long-standing trend of left-arm spinners leading their bowling. Two beanpole quicks are at the forefront of that changing of baton – Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Taskin Ahmed
Taskin Ahmed | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

22:56 IST, September 19th 2024