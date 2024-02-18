English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman hospitalised after suffering a blow to his head

Mustafizur Rahman, a veteran left-arm bowler, was hospitalized on Sunday in a nearby facility following a blow to his head during a training session before to a Bangladesh Premier League game from Litton Das.

Press Trust Of India
Mustafizur Rahman
Mustafizur Rahman | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Experienced left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman was on Sunday admitted to a local hospital after suffering a hit on his head by Litton Das during a training session ahead of a Bangladesh Premier League match.

The accident occurred while they were participating in the Comilla Victorians’ nets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Advertisement

Rahman was hit when he was walking back to his bowling mark, and he was immediately given first-aid on the bleeding spot before being taken to the Imperial Hospital here in an ambulance.

However, the subsequent CT scans cleared 28-year-old Rahman of any internal injuries.

Advertisement

"During practice, a ball hit directly at the left parietal area (head) of Mustafizur Rahman. There was an open wound at his parietal area and we have worked with compression bandage to stop bleeding and immediately shifted him to Imperial hospital," a BCB media release stated.

The Victorians are scheduled to play Sylhet Strikers in the BPL on Monday, and they are currently placed second on the table with 14 points from nine games behind Rangpur Riders (16 points).

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

17 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

17 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

21 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP: Imrana Baba Arrested by Police for Ordering IEDs

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. South Africa great Mike Procter dies: Look at his illustrious career

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  3. New to investing? FDs vs Mutual Funds explained

    Business News24 minutes ago

  4. China's Lunar New Year tourism spending outpacing pre-COVID levels

    Business News24 minutes ago

  5. AHFCs witnessed improvement in Net Interest margin: CareEdge

    Economy News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo