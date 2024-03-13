×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 13th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How to watch BAN vs SL 1st ODI in India, Lanka & Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: After the T20I series, both teams are all set to face in 50-over action in a three-match ODI series while at Chittagong.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sri Lanka
The Sri Lanka players point to their wrists, which is a reference to the controversial Angelo Mathews timed-out dismissal durinmg the ODI World Cup after winning the T20I series vs Bangladesh | Image: BCB
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The Bangla Tigers are desperate to win the 50-over format after losing the T20I series to the visitors. Bangladesh will now prepare for a thrilling three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Bangladesh has an impressive batting squad, led by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and opening duo Litton Das and Soumya Sarkar. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Shoriful Islam, is expected to cause havoc, as they are skilled at taking advantage of home conditions.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, is full of confidence going into the ODI series following an excellent showing in the T201s. This hotly contested battle is intensified by Sri Lanka's strong spin attack and sudden ascent following a dominant T20I series triumph. Anticipate explosions on the pitch as feelings are high due to previous clashes, particularly the contentious timed-out dismissal of Angelo Mathews during the World Cup. Both sides are prepared for war and ready to prove themselves to the other and earn the right to boast.

Also Read: ‘From that rough phase to now’: Dhawan attributes Rishabh Pant's return from accident to resilience

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will commence on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024. The match will begin at 02:00 PM IST onwards

Where will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will be hosted at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, Bangladesh. 

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lank Live telecast in India?

Fans in India cannot watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live telecast since there is no official TV broadcaster 

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming via the Fancode app and website. 

Also Read: 'YOU DON'T PLAY': Praveen Kumar criticizes Hardik Pandya's direct IPL entry, bypassing state cricket 

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in SL?

Fans in Sri Lanka can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming via Dialog. The match will begin at 02:00 PM onwards

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in BAN?

 Fans in India can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live telecast via T Sports and G TV. The live streaming will be available on Rabbitholebd and the T Sports app. The match will begin at 02:30 PM onwards

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in North America? 

Fans in North America can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming via Willow TV. The match will begin at 04:30 AM EST onwards

Published March 13th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

