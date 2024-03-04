Advertisement

Fans of cricket in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will not be let down after the conclusion of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024, as an exciting three-match Twenty20 International series between BAN and SL is slated to take place, with the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium hosting all games. In anticipation of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, both teams hope to hone their tactics and abilities through this exciting series. The previous T20I series Bangladesh played, ended in a draw with New Zealand. However, they have reorganized their team and are without important all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. With a perfect record in the T20I series versus Bangladesh, Sri Lanka sets the scene for an exciting match. Will the Lankans continue to rule? Or can the Bangla Tigers take control of the series?

Also Read: 'Bro, forgot he is a cricketer': Ishan Kishan enjoying Anant Ambani's pre-wedding sparks reactions

Advertisement

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will commence on Monday, March 4th, 2024 onwards.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will be hosted at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

Also Read: 'Virat Kohli DIDN'T LIKE IT': Naveen-ul-Haq reveals how Gambhir GOT CARRIED AWAY in epic IPL fight

Advertisement

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lank Live telecast in India?

Fans in India cannot watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live telecast since there is no official TV broadcaster

Advertisement

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming via Fancode app and website.

Advertisement

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in SL?

Fans in Sri Lanka can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming via Dialog

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in BAN?

Fans in India can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live telecast via T Sports and G TV. The live streaming will be available on Rabbitholebd and the T Sports app.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in North America?

Fans in North America can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming via Willow TV.