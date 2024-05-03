Advertisement

The international cricket world is once again pulsating with anticipation as Bangladesh gets ready to welcome Zimbabwe in a spectacular 5-match T20I series, establishing the tone for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The action begins with the initial encounter at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, guaranteeing an electric start to what will undoubtedly be a hotly contested series. The home side will enter the T20I campaign and see it as a preparatory step for the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, has announced a squad with notable additions and changes. The home team will be without Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan for the first three matches. Shakib is expected to rejoin after the first two games, while Mustafizur will return after completing his IPL duties. Their return will surely benefit Bangladesh's campaign in the latter stages of the series.

Ahead of the beginnings of the bilateral series, take a look at all the live streaming details you need to know.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: Full Schedule, venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Full Schedule

1st T20I: May 3, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram - 5:30 PM IST

2nd T20I: May 5, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram - 5:30 PM IST

3rd T20I: May 7, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram - 2:30 PM IST

4th T20I: May 10, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka - 5:30 PM IST

5th T20I: May 12, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka - 9:30 AM IST

When will the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe take place?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe series will commence on Friday, May 03, 2024. The match will begin at 05:30 PM IST onwards

Where will the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe take place?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will be hosted at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live telecast in India?

Fans in India cannot watch the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live telecast since there is no official TV broadcaster

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming via the Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Full Squad

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams.