Advertisement

The Bangladesh National team will host Zimbabwe in the fourth Twenty20 International at the Sher-e- Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. With two games remaining, Bangladesh, who have dominated the first three matches, will look to completely take out the visitors and build a foothold ahead of the T201 World Cup. The team's middle order is solid, but Litton Das' form will be a major worry.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, has reached the brink of victory but has failed to cross the finish line. Their goal will be to win the next games in order to boost their confidence. Ahead of the match, take a look at all the live streaming details, timings and the venue for the 4th T20I clash here.

Advertisement

Also Read: Team India to get a new head coach? Jay Shah confirms big development on Rahul Dravid's future

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe take place?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match will commence on ,Friday, May 10th, 2024. The match will begin at 05:30 PM IST onwards

Advertisement

Where will the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe take place?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe will be hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh.

Advertisement

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live telecast in India?

Fans in India cannot watch the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live telecast since there is no official TV broadcaster

Advertisement

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming via the Fancode app and website.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Hardik Pandya has agreed to...': Jay Shah reveals major decision has been taken by BCCI on Hardik

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Full Squad

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams.