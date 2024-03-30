×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

DRS of the DECADE? Bangladesh produce a GEM in BAN vs SL with GREATEST DRS IN CRICKET'S HISTORY

The game featured a peculiar incident where Bangladesh opted for a Decision Review System (DRS) against Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
BAN vs SL: Bangladesh's DRS decision
BAN vs SL: Bangladesh's DRS decision | Image:Fancode
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The second and final Test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh commenced in Chattogram on Saturday. Sri Lanka's captain, Dhananjaya de Silva, won the toss and chose to bat first. Sri Lanka holds a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, having defeated Bangladesh by 328 runs in the previous match in Sylhet. The only change for the visitors from the series opener was the inclusion of Asitha Fernando in place of the injured Kasun Rajitha.

For the hosts, newly elected Bangladeshi parliamentarian and seasoned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan made his return to the national Test side. Additionally, Bangladesh granted a Test debut to medium pacer Hasan Mahmud, with Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana stepping aside to accommodate them.

DRS of the decade? Take a look and decide for yourself

The game featured a peculiar incident where Bangladesh opted for a Decision Review System (DRS) against Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis. Mendis had clearly come forward to defend the ball from Taijul Islam, it's called front-foot defence. However, to everyone's surprise, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto initiated a DRS review, although he appeared hesitant. 

As expected, the TV umpire ruled it as 'not out' as the review clearly showed that Mendis had middled the ball while playing on the front foot. The call for review, however, amused netizens who are trolling Najmul Hossain Shanto for not paying attention on the field. “Ain't no way they took DRS on front foot defence,” one user commented. 

As far as the match is concerned, Sri Lanka finished Day 1 with a score of 314/4. Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva went back to the pavilion with unbeaten scores of 34 and 15 runs. They will resume batting for Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the match. Earlier, Nishan Madushka (57), Dimuth Karunaratne (86), and Kusal Mendis (93) scored a half-century each, while Angelo Mathews contributed 23 runs. 


 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

30 minutes ago
