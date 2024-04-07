×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Barring Virat, batters struggling for form and confidence: Andy Flower

Notwithstanding Virat Kohli's sparkling form, Royal Challenger Bengaluru batters are struggling for "form and confidence", said RCB head coach Andy Flower.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
RCB batters struggle
RCB batters struggle | Image: BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Notwithstanding Virat Kohli's sparkling form, Royal Challenger Bengaluru batters are struggling for "form and confidence", said head coach Andy Flower following his team's fourth loss in five games this IPL season.

Kohli (113) hit a superb hundred at the top but RCB could only manage a below-par 183 for three, a target which was overhauled by Rajasthan Royals, riding on a 58-ball 100 not out from Jos Buttler.

Advertisement

"We're one from five and that's not a position any side wants to be. Yes, we do have some issues with our batting. We got Virat in superb form but other guys are struggling for form and confidence," Flower said during the post-match press conference on Saturday.

"We're trying everything we can to make them feel strong and confident. As you've seen in this competition, scores and aggression of teams are only going one way. So the guys need all the form and confidence to put the opposition under pressure. We haven't found that form yet." Kohli smashed 12 fours and four sixes during his 72-ball unbeaten knock but apart from skipper Faf Du Plessis (44 from 33 balls; 2x4, 2x6), he did not get any support from the other batters.

Advertisement

"We do discuss strike rates and aggression, it's part of the understanding of the T20 game. The level of aggression has to be above a certain threshold and you have to always be putting the opposition under pressure," Flower said.

"Certainly taking the aggressive option, especially on pitches like today. It's just a fact that at the moment that our top five aren't in sparkling form except Virat. It's a tough place to be.

Advertisement

"It's not from lack of effort, they're working hard, they're giving everything they've got. Just not firing at the moment. If we've got to turn this around, we need them firing." It was a matter of time: Bond on Buttler's comeback. It was a sensational comeback from England's white-ball skipper Buttler, who had ended IPL 2023 with three successive ducks and scored a highest of 13 in his last three innings.

"Obviously delighted for Jos Buttler. You know we have been winning games without the opening partnerships but he and Yashasvi Jaiswal has been striking the ball very well in the nets.

Advertisement

"So it’s about time if one of them starts firing. It’s good to see Jos Buttler at his best and the boys came up with the win,” said Bond.

Talking about the contrasting hundreds by Kohli and Buttler, Bond said: "You've got two of the best batters in the world. I mean, I always enjoy watching Virat bat, his technique and the way goes about his work...he's such a great technician and fantastic player.

Advertisement

"Then you've got obviously the, the power and skill of Jos who scores in different areas and plays. So you got two very different types of players but both fantastic to watch." Bond was also lavish in his praise for skipper Sanju Samson, who cracked a 42-ball 69.

"Sanju has been doing an excellent job, captaining the team. His communication is excellent and the bowling choices he has been making are spot on." Bond also said that Navdeep Saini is close to returning to the squad.

Advertisement

"Lucky thing for us we have good depth in our team. I think we're getting another Navdeep Saini back shortly from NCA, which is exciting for us, it adds a bit more depth than to our bowling stocks. Sandeep Sharma (niggle) is also not far away." PTI ATK BS BS

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tesla

Tesla's shift

a minute ago
Burj Khalifa

Real estate shift

2 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath slams congress

4 minutes ago
Pradip Biswas from Bangaon-SC constituency, Azahar Mollick from Uluberia and Papiya Chakraborty from Ghatal are the candidates selected by the Congress Central Election Committee to fight in Lok Sabha elections.

Cong's Bengal Candidates

4 minutes ago
bengaluru

Dry Days in Delhi

8 minutes ago
Mumbai sees highest coworking rental growth

Co-working leasing rises

9 minutes ago
Jaganmohan reddy

Notice to Andhra CM

13 minutes ago
SEBI fines Arun Panchariya in GDR Manipulation Case

Sebi proposes changes

15 minutes ago
MI vs DC

MI vs DC live blog

18 minutes ago
Mehbooba Mufti

PDP Lok Sabha List

19 minutes ago
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj GhatAam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj Ghat

AAP's 'Samuhik Upwas'

21 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

22 minutes ago
Prabhu Deva

Prabhu With His Young Fan

22 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi Should Step Aside If Congress Does Not Win: Prashant Kishor

Rahul Gandhi Should Step

23 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika's Archery Lesson

25 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh & Mizoram Assembly polls underway, take a quick glance at numbers involved

lok sabha dry days

27 minutes ago
mukhtar ansari poster

Mukhtar Ansari's Poster

27 minutes ago
Purana Mandir

Ramsay Brothers Top Films

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AP ICET registration window closing today

    Education9 hours ago

  2. Be Careful In Publishing ads Disguised As News Item, EC Warns Newspapers

    India News9 hours ago

  3. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News16 hours ago

  4. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World17 hours ago

  5. Bengaluru: Two Students Out Of 47 Hospitalised Test Positive For Cholera

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo