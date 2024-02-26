Advertisement

Following a horrendous start to the series, Team India has come back mightily to win three on the trot to take an unassailable lead in the 5-match affair. The series clincher came in Ranchi, where the team showed fortitude in nervy moments and ended up reaping the fruits of being the better side in clutch situations. Every time the team was in some sort of danger, a player stood out and delivered to turn the tables.

While this victory has come with a sweet tenderness of series win, there are also many learnings it also left behind. Here are the five of the biggest dwellings from India's rattling in Ranchi.

1. Cannot count out Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin was having a quiet series as per his exceptional standards. But he made the difference at the most crucial of the stages. After a disappointing end in the 1st innings, Ashwin returned to his best in the 2nd innings to take the 35th 5-wicket haul of his Test career. In the process, Ashwin went past Anil Kumble to become the highest wicket-taker in India. His onslaught left England struggling for survival. Hence, the visitors could only set up a meagre target of 192 despite having the first innings lead of 46 runs.

2. Kuldeep Yadav can become a handy all-rounder for India

Team India was facing a threat of yielding a lead of over 100 runs at the end of Day 2. However, the crucial 8th wicket stand of 76 runs between Kuldeep Yadav and Dhruv Jurel curtailed the threat by extreme measures and thus the foundation was laid for the final output. Kuldeep contributed 28 in the partnership. Yadav went wicketless in the first innings but he came back to take four important scalps, including take of captain Ben Stokes, in the 2nd innings to register a complete all-rounder's performance.

3. Rajat Patidar reaches the squandering limit

Rajat Patidar's underwhelming series continues as he fails to make a valuable contribution yet again. The right-hander scored 17 and O in the match and thus, he has not helped his case in any way possible. Now it would be interesting to note whether the team management will give him another chance in the 5th Test, or if is it the end of the road for him for the time being.

4. Dhruv Jurel cuts out a mature figure

How often does it happen that a 23-year-old, who is only two matches old in the international space, faces an onus of resurrecting the innings and in turn delivers as well? With Dhruv Jurel it has happened and courtesy of the maturity he showed in his 90-run knock in the first innings, he has opened a flow of assertions, and many experts foresee an established cricketer in him.

5. Bazball is ineffective in India

Ahead of the start of the series, there was so much excitement related to how Bazaball would counter the challenge of turning tracks in India. Turns out, it could not. The England batters have struggled to carry out the approach in the Indian sub-continent, and considering what transpired in the 4th Test, batsmen have perished while continuing with the approach and not playing as per the situation of the game. Joe Root pulling off a Hara-Kiri on Bazball in the 4th Test is a testimony of this base.