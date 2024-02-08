Advertisement

The 2023 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) has reached its business end with the finals scheduled to begin on January 19. Brisbane Heat, Sydney Sixers, Adelaide Strikers, and Perth Scorchers have qualified for the finals. Here's everything you need to know about the BBL 13 finals.

How to watch the BBL 13 Finals in your country?

India: Star Sports Network

United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland: Sky UK

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Australia: Foxtel and Kayo Sports

USA and Canada: Willow

South Africa: SuperSport

BBL 13 Finals: Teams

Brisbane Heat: Xavier Bartlett, Sam Billings (England), Josh Brown, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Paul Walter (England), Jack Wood

Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran (England), Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Izharulhaq Naveed (Afghanistan), Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, James Vince (England)

Adelaide Strikers: Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Adam Hose (England), Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen, Jamie Overton (England), David Payne (England), D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thorton, Jake Weatherald

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Zak Crawley (England), Laurie Evans (England), Stephen Eskinazi (England), Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Sam Whiteman, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye

BBL 13 Finals: Format explained

The 2023 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) is following a round-robin format, with the top four teams in the standings advancing to the finals post the league stage. The leading two teams engage in Qualifier 1, and the winner secures a direct spot in the final. The defeated team in Qualifier 1 proceeds to Qualifier 2, facing off against the winner of the Eliminator. The Eliminator involves the third and fourth-placed teams on the points table.

BBL 13 Finals: Full schedule

Qualifiers 1: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers (January 19) - 2:10 PM IST

Eliminator: Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers (January 20) - 1:45 PM IST

Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator (January 22)

Final: TBD (January 24)

