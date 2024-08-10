sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:49 IST, August 10th 2024

BCB seeks Bangladesh army’s assurance for hosting women’s T20 World Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has sought security assurance from the country’s army chief for conducting the women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in October 3-20 amid political unrest in the country following ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
