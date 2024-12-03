BCB Wants to Host India if ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is Played in 'Hybrid' Model - REPORT

Amid all the speculation over the future of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has come forward and invited India to play their matches in Dhaka in case the tournament is played in the ‘hybrid’ model. Multiple reports had earlier suggested that Dubai is being looked at as an option, but with the BCB coming into the fray, it would be interesting to see where India play their matches. BCB President Farooq Ahmed has did not say anything directly, but the interest of BCB is clear in his words, "I cannot comment on this right now."

The BCB president is scheduled to go to Dubai today to attend the ICC meeting. Once that happens, fans would get more clarity over the future of the Champions Trophy.

CT 25 TROPHY REACHES HINDU KUSH

Meanwhile, a board official, who did not want to be named, said that everything depends on India over they are willing to play in Bangladesh or not.

'This is the only problem, whether India will agree to come to play in Bangladesh at this moment or not. We know it's hard. Still, there's no harm in trying. As Pakistan is the host country, their opinion is also important here," the source said to 'Prothom Alo'.

