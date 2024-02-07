English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 13:45 IST

BCCI Awards 2024 Live Streaming: How to watch the Naman Awards on TV and Online?

After nearly four years, the BCCI Awards 2024 will be hosted to commemorate the Indian cricketers. Take a look on the live streaming information & other details

Pavitra Shome
BCCI
BCCI | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will host its annual awards ceremony in 2024. The Naman Awards will take place ahead of the first Test match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The annual ceremony has returned after a prolonged gap of four years after it was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2020. Take a look at the BCCI Awards live streaming details and what to expect from the event.

3 things you need to know 

Advertisement
  • The BCCI Awards ceremony will be hosted in 2024
  • The ceremony is happening after four years
  • Ravi Shastri and Shubman Gill will be awarded in the ceremony

Also Read: Rohit Sharma & team take up drills, net practice at Uppal Stadium ahead of ENG series in HYD - WATCH

Advertisement

BCCI Awards 2024 Live Streaming: All live streaming & details you need to know

In the BCCI Awards 2024, Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. On the other hand, Shubman Gill will receive the Polly Umrigar Award for the best men's cricketer of the year for 2023. The Ben Stokes-led England squad is also expected to remain in attendance at the event. The yearly celebration was not held for a long time, thus it is also said that the winners from the previous three years will get awards for their accomplishments.

Advertisement

When will the BCCI Awards take place?

Advertisement

The BCCI Awards will take place on Tuesday, January 23rd, and will take place at 06:00 PM.

Where will the BCCI Awards take place?

Advertisement

The BCCI Awards will be hosted in the city of Hyderabad.

Also Read: India star ready to become next IND captain after Rohit Sharma: 'Given the opportunity, who wouldn't?

Advertisement

How to watch the BCCI Awards Live telecast in India?

Fans in India may not be able to watch the BCCI Awards live in India since no official announcement regarding a live telecast has been made.

Advertisement

How to watch the BCCI Awards Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the BCCI Awards Live Streaming via the JioCinema app and website.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 12:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 final

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. 'IN WHAT CAPACITY...': Ponting's BIG update on Rishabh Pant's IPL return

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News11 minutes ago

  4. Delhi Boy Missing for 22 Years, Returns to Mother as a Monk

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Govt to challenge EU's carbon tax proposal at WTO

    Economy News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement