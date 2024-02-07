Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 13:45 IST
BCCI Awards 2024 Live Streaming: How to watch the Naman Awards on TV and Online?
After nearly four years, the BCCI Awards 2024 will be hosted to commemorate the Indian cricketers. Take a look on the live streaming information & other details
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Board of Control for Cricket in India will host its annual awards ceremony in 2024. The Naman Awards will take place ahead of the first Test match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The annual ceremony has returned after a prolonged gap of four years after it was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2020. Take a look at the BCCI Awards live streaming details and what to expect from the event.
3 things you need to know
Advertisement
- The BCCI Awards ceremony will be hosted in 2024
- The ceremony is happening after four years
- Ravi Shastri and Shubman Gill will be awarded in the ceremony
Also Read: Rohit Sharma & team take up drills, net practice at Uppal Stadium ahead of ENG series in HYD - WATCH
Advertisement
BCCI Awards 2024 Live Streaming: All live streaming & details you need to know
In the BCCI Awards 2024, Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. On the other hand, Shubman Gill will receive the Polly Umrigar Award for the best men's cricketer of the year for 2023. The Ben Stokes-led England squad is also expected to remain in attendance at the event. The yearly celebration was not held for a long time, thus it is also said that the winners from the previous three years will get awards for their accomplishments.
Advertisement
When will the BCCI Awards take place?
Advertisement
The BCCI Awards will take place on Tuesday, January 23rd, and will take place at 06:00 PM.
Where will the BCCI Awards take place?
Advertisement
The BCCI Awards will be hosted in the city of Hyderabad.
Also Read: India star ready to become next IND captain after Rohit Sharma: 'Given the opportunity, who wouldn't?
Advertisement
How to watch the BCCI Awards Live telecast in India?
Fans in India may not be able to watch the BCCI Awards live in India since no official announcement regarding a live telecast has been made.
Advertisement
How to watch the BCCI Awards Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch the BCCI Awards Live Streaming via the JioCinema app and website.
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 12:41 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 finalSports 7 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.