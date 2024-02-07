Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will host its annual awards ceremony in 2024. The Naman Awards will take place ahead of the first Test match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The annual ceremony has returned after a prolonged gap of four years after it was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2020. Take a look at the BCCI Awards live streaming details and what to expect from the event.

3 things you need to know

The BCCI Awards ceremony will be hosted in 2024

The ceremony is happening after four years

Ravi Shastri and Shubman Gill will be awarded in the ceremony

BCCI Awards 2024 Live Streaming: All live streaming & details you need to know

In the BCCI Awards 2024, Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. On the other hand, Shubman Gill will receive the Polly Umrigar Award for the best men's cricketer of the year for 2023. The Ben Stokes-led England squad is also expected to remain in attendance at the event. The yearly celebration was not held for a long time, thus it is also said that the winners from the previous three years will get awards for their accomplishments.

Getting decked up for #NamanAwards



Just one more day to go! pic.twitter.com/w4IqX5Ysvf — BCCI (@BCCI) January 22, 2024

When will the BCCI Awards take place?

The BCCI Awards will take place on Tuesday, January 23rd, and will take place at 06:00 PM.

Where will the BCCI Awards take place?

The BCCI Awards will be hosted in the city of Hyderabad.

How to watch the BCCI Awards Live telecast in India?

Fans in India may not be able to watch the BCCI Awards live in India since no official announcement regarding a live telecast has been made.

How to watch the BCCI Awards Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the BCCI Awards Live Streaming via the JioCinema app and website.