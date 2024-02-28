Updated February 28th, 2024 at 19:11 IST
BCCI Central Contracts: Who is IN, who is OUT as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retain top spots
India skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja figured in the A plus category, the highest bracket of the BCCI's central contract.
Sports
- 2 min read
The BCCI on Wednesday announced the Annual Player Contracts for the senior men's cricket team. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have been excluded from the list, which consists of 32 names, including two on the standby list. Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's contract has also been terminated. The BCCI urged players to also show interest in participating domestic cricket for their respective teams.
Full list of BCCI's Annual Player Contracts
Six cricketers feature in the A category including R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.
Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal have got B category contracts.
Grade A+ (4 Athletes)
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.
Grade A (6 Athletes)
R Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.
Grade B (5 Athletes)
Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Grade C (15 Athletes)
Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.
Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel will be included in the Grade C list if they are selected for the fifth Test match against England in Dharamsala, marking their third Test appearance for India. According to the regulations, a player must participate in a minimum of three matches for India to qualify for inclusion in the annual player contracts list.
Who is in?
Rinku Singh
Tilak Varma
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Prasidh Krishna
Avesh Khan
Rajat Patidar
Mukesh Kumar
Shivam Dube
Who is out?
Yuzvendra Chahal
Shreyas Iyer
Ishan Kishan
Cheteshwar Pujara
Umesh Yadav
Shikhar Dhawan
Deepak Hooda
(With inputs from PTI)
Published February 28th, 2024 at 19:04 IST
