Advertisement

The BCCI on Wednesday announced the Annual Player Contracts for the senior men's cricket team. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have been excluded from the list, which consists of 32 names, including two on the standby list. Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's contract has also been terminated. The BCCI urged players to also show interest in participating domestic cricket for their respective teams.

Also Read: 'For me, Zaheer Khan was...': James Anderson says he used to 'watch & learn a lot from' India pacer

Advertisement

Full list of BCCI's Annual Player Contracts

India skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja figured in the A plus category, the highest bracket of the BCCI's central contract.

Advertisement

Six cricketers feature in the A category including R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.

Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal have got B category contracts.

Advertisement

Grade A+ (4 Athletes)

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

Advertisement

Grade A (6 Athletes)

R Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.

Advertisement

Grade B (5 Athletes)

Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Advertisement

Grade C (15 Athletes)

Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.

Advertisement

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves behind Rohit Sharma & Shubman in ICC rankings, just 8 months after debut

Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel will be included in the Grade C list if they are selected for the fifth Test match against England in Dharamsala, marking their third Test appearance for India. According to the regulations, a player must participate in a minimum of three matches for India to qualify for inclusion in the annual player contracts list.

Advertisement

Who is in?

Rinku Singh

Advertisement

Tilak Varma

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Advertisement

Prasidh Krishna

Avesh Khan

Advertisement

Rajat Patidar

Mukesh Kumar

Advertisement

Shivam Dube

Who is out?

Yuzvendra Chahal

Shreyas Iyer

Advertisement

Ishan Kishan

Cheteshwar Pujara

Advertisement

Umesh Yadav

Shikhar Dhawan

Advertisement

Deepak Hooda

(With inputs from PTI)