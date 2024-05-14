Advertisement

The BCCI on Monday invited applications for the post of Indian men's cricket team's head coach for a period of three and half years as incumbent Rahul Dravid's tenure will end with next month's T20 World Cup in the Americas.

The deadline to submit an application is on May 27, 2024, the board stated in a media release.

"The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates," the release further stated.

The selected new coach will take charge of the team from July 1, immediately after the T20 World Cup in the Americas, and the term will expire on December 31, 2027.

The BCCI stipulated that the candidate, below 60 years age, should have played a minimum of 30 Tests or 50 ODIs and the applicant should have performed a similar role as a full member Test nation for a minimum of two years.

Recently, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said Dravid will have to reapply if he wishes to continue in the job post the T20 World Cup.

"Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end. He has to reapply if he has to continue. We are looking for a long-term coach, for three years," Shah had informed select media recently.

But the proposed long tenure – 3.5 years – make it tough for Dravid to reapply as he has already served in the role since November 2021.

Originally, his two-year contract had ended with last year's 50-over World Cup at home but was extended in view of the shortage of time to appoint a new coach ahead of India's tour of South Africa and the T20 World Cup in the Americas.

However, the new coach will have some important assignments to handle during his stint, which could be starting with the away white ball series in Sri Lanka in July.

Then there will be two home Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand before travelling to Australia for the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India are the holders.

Then there is the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025, besides a tour to England mid that year. A year later, India and Sri Lanka will co-host the T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup is also on the calendar in 2027 in South Africa.

The incoming coach will also have to handle the transition from batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and current skipper Rohit Sharma, who are in the evening phase of a glittering career at 35 and 37 years respectively.