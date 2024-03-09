×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 15:24 IST

BCCI, Jay Shah unveil 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for players who prioritize red-ball format

A "Test Cricket Incentive Scheme" has been announced by Jay Shah to reward the players who give priority to the red-ball format right after India's win vs ENG.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
BCCI
BCCI | Image:PTI
Test Cricket has been the longest format of the fame but is nothing less than entertaining to see two teams battle it. To promote red-ball cricket and draw the interest of the players towards the purest format of the sport, the Board of Control for Cricket in India have announced a new initiative that will reward the players who will prioritize the red-ball format over the remaining ones.

Also Read: Team India DESTROYS Bazball, humble England in Dharamshala Test and takes a 4-1 lead to end series

BCCI, Secretary Jay Shah announce new incentive plan for Senior players prioritizing Test Cricket 

A "Test Cricket Incentive Scheme" has been announced by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to reward Indian players who give priority to the red-ball format and are consistently available to wear the whites and represent the team in the longest format of the game for their nation. The programme, which went into force from the 2022–2023 season, will provide the Indian Test players with significant financial advantages. The Indian Test cricket players would receive an extra payment of INR 40 crore in accordance with the scheme. 

"I am pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes. Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at INR 15 lakhs," Jay Shah shared on X (Formerly Twitter).

Also Read: 'BYE BYE BAZBALL!': Cricket world bows down to India after they humble England 4-1 in Test series

The 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' is one of the latest attempts made by the BCCI to put Test cricket into the cricketers' priority list. Not too long ago, the Board gave out a directive to partake in domestic cricket when they are not representing the National side.

The statement was made immediately following India's thrilling 4-1 victory over England in the series' final Test match, which was won at Dharmsala.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

