The Board of Control for Cricket in India have been dealing with a severe problem as their centrally-contracted players have been missing out on action. Stars like Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar have been unavailable for international duty and are also inactive in the domestic circuit as well. While Kishan's situation is in the limelight, Iyer and Chahar's absence also remains, despite the pleas made by the BCCI officials to compete in the Ranji Trophy. Jay Shah voiced his concern about the trend and warned the players that neglecting domestic cricket might have dire consequences.

Jay Shah issues stern response to centrally-contracted players snubbing domestic cricket

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has sent a letter to the centrally-contracted cricket players to not neglect domestic cricket and prioritize playing in franchise leagues like the IPL. In a letter that was accessed by ESPNcricinfo, Shah is urging the centrally contracted India cricketers to demonstrate their worth in domestic cricket if they want to play for their national team.

"There is a trend that has started to emerge and is a cause for concern. Some players have begun prioritising the IPL over domestic cricket, a shift that was not anticipated. Domestic cricket has always been the foundation upon which Indian cricket stands, and it has never been undervalued in our vision for the sport," Jay Shah's letter said.

BCCI's Honorary secretary Jay Shah and President Roger Binny walk out of an event | Image: BCCI

"It is essential to recognise that domestic cricket forms the backbone of Indian cricket and serves as the feeder line to Team India. Our vision for Indian cricket has been clear from the outset - every cricketer aspiring to play for India must prove themselves in domestic cricket. Performance in domestic tournaments remains a critical yardstick for selection, and non-participation in domestic cricket will carry severe implications," the letter added.

The letter sent out by the BCCI secretary could be a response to players like Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, who have signed deals with BCCI. But Deepak Chahar was let go when the Board renewed contracts. While Kishan is reportedly set to return at a DY Patil T20 Tournament, Iyer's situation remains unknown.