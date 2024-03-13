×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 14:19 IST

BCCI set to bar state units from direct cricketing tie-up with foreign boards

The BCCI is set to bar state associations from directly engaging with foreign boards for organising training camps and competitions, making it mandatory for them to route all such proposals through the parent body. The decision will be taken at the board's Apex Council meeting on March 18.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BCCI
BCCI | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The BCCI is set to bar state associations from directly engaging with foreign boards for organising training camps and competitions, making it mandatory for them to route all such proposals through the parent body.

The decision will be taken at the board's Apex Council meeting on March 18.

Advertisement

The BCCI was forced to take the decision after a host of state units, including the Delhi and Puducherry, held talks with foreign boards, mainly the associate nations, for hosting them on exposure trips.

It could be confirmed that Delhi and Districts Cricket Association has received a proposal from the Nepal board.

Advertisement

"State units can surely partner foreign boards for cricket related activities but those agreements have to be facilitated by the BCCI as it is the parent body. All proposals must go through BCCI," said a BCCI source.

In the upcoming Apex Council meeting, there will be a discussion on "state cricket associations collaborating with foreign boards for organising cricket", following which the BCCI will take matters in its own hands.

Advertisement

Nepal is expected to be in India for an exposure trip ahead of the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean in June.

The Cricket Association of Nepal officials had a meeting with BCCI secretary Jay Shah last month.

Advertisement

The BCCI has helped associate nations in the past. Afghanistan made India its home base for a substantial period in the pre-COVID era, using facilities in Dehradun and Greater Noida for training and competition.

Sri Lanka Cricket signs MOU with Japan Cricket ============================= Associate nations reaching out to full members is not only restricted to powerhouse India.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) signed an MOU with the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) to help the latter develop its game through "collaborations, exchanges, and also providing expertise pertaining to the game".

As per the agreement, SLC will send its players, teams, coaches and curators to Japan. 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 14:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL commentators

IPL 2024 Commentators

a minute ago
Punjab shocker

Army Men Attacked

a minute ago
IPL 2024, RCB

IPL 2024: RCB new name

3 minutes ago
Patna Blast

Transfomer Blast in Patna

9 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi's Haldi Ceremony

9 minutes ago
Stuart Broad on Virat Kohli

Broad on Kohli for T20 WC

11 minutes ago
Nifty falls below 22,000

Nifty falls below 22,000

12 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Shares BTS Pics

16 minutes ago
Feed Your Pet Birds These Safe And Healthy Treats

Safe Treats For Birds

18 minutes ago
BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas

18 minutes ago
Peanut butter with stuffed dates

Khajoor Based Dishes

18 minutes ago
HPCA Stadium Dharamshala

IPL 2024 Venues List

18 minutes ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Saini Wins Floor Test

20 minutes ago
Surbhi Chanda

Surbhi-Karan Wedding

21 minutes ago
BCCI

BCCI set to bar state

23 minutes ago
Representative image of happy zodiac signs

Cheerful Zodiac Signs

24 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Dons Sweatshirt

25 minutes ago
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

AFC asks ousted AIFF

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I was gobsmacked. I couldn't even imagine the gesture from Rohit': Ash

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Man Held For Setting Live-in Partner Afire For Sexual Abuse of Daughter

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Police Shoot, Apprehend 3 Wanted Murder Accused in Northeast Delhi

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SHOCKING BEHAVIOUR from Pakistan's Naseem Shah forces PCB to impose fine

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo