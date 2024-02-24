English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 17:05 IST

Ben Stokes involved in a heated exchange with umpire Kumar Dharmasena in Ranchi Test

Despite Ben Stokes' frustration, England gained momentum in the second session, thanks to Shoaib Bashir's three crucial wickets.

Vishal Tiwari
Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes | Image:BCCI
England captain Ben Stokes experienced a rollercoaster of emotions during the second session on Day 2 of the fourth Test in Ranchi against India. Initially elated by the quick fall of wickets, Stokes was left in disbelief when Yashasvi Jaiswal was given not out by the third umpire. As Tea approached, Stokes was visibly furious, charging towards the on-field umpire, Kumar Dharmasena.

Ben Stokes involved in heated exchange with Kumar Dharmasena

Just before the final delivery of the 40th over, Ben Stokes confronted Dharmasena, gesturing towards something that appeared to concern the weather. The commentators were puzzled by Stokes' reaction, possibly related to the darkening skies in Ranchi due to overcast conditions, prompting the switch to floodlights. Dharmasena responded calmly to Stokes before the last delivery was bowled, and Tea was called.

Despite Ben Stokes' frustration, England gained momentum in the second session, thanks to Shoaib Bashir's three crucial wickets. Bashir dismissed Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, and Ravindra Jadeja, reducing India from 86 for 1 to 131 for four at Tea.

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his impressive form against England, anchoring India's innings with a half-century off 89 balls. This marked his fourth fifty-plus score in the series, including two double centuries, as he amassed 599 runs by Tea. However, Jaiswal was eventually dismissed for 73 off 117 balls by Shoaib Bashir, who clean-bowled him.  

After Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav forged a crucial partnership to finish Day 2 at 219/7 runs with a deficit of 134 runs.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 17:05 IST

