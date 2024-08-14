sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |

Published 19:02 IST, August 14th 2024

Ben Stokes joins Mumbai Indians Franchise; England All-Rounder To Play For MI In 2025 Season

Ben Stokes who has been ruled out of the English summer has now joined the likes of Rashid Khan and Trent Boult in the MI franchise

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
In return, the English team faced an early blow but all-rounder Ben Stokes tried his best to take the team over the line and played an innings of 64 runs.
In return, the English team faced an early blow but all-rounder Ben Stokes tried his best to take the team over the line and played an innings of 64 runs. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:47 IST, August 14th 2024