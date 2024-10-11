sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Air India Express Hydraulic Failure | Noel Tata | Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |

Published 16:15 IST, October 11th 2024

Ben Stokes might be ready for England return in second test against Pakistan

England captain Ben Stokes looks to be ready to make a return to the team for the second cricket test against Pakistan. Stokes missed England’s remarkable victory in the first test in Multan after failing to recover from a torn hamstring sustained in August .

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes serves drink to teammates on the boundary edge during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan | Image: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

16:15 IST, October 11th 2024