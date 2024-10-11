Published 16:15 IST, October 11th 2024
Ben Stokes might be ready for England return in second test against Pakistan
England captain Ben Stokes looks to be ready to make a return to the team for the second cricket test against Pakistan. Stokes missed England’s remarkable victory in the first test in Multan after failing to recover from a torn hamstring sustained in August .
Ben Stokes serves drink to teammates on the boundary edge during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan | Image: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
