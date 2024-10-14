Published 15:31 IST, October 14th 2024
Ben Stokes Poised for a Comeback in 2nd Multan Test Against Pakistan; Potts Also Secures a Spot
For the upcoming Multan Test, Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson have been rested, as Ben Stokes receives the green signal to make his return to red-ball cricket.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ben Stokes serves drink to teammates on the boundary edge during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan | Image: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:31 IST, October 14th 2024