Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

Ben Stokes speaks on Bazball's success in India, calls it England's 'greatest triumph'

Fuelled by Ollie Pope's epic 196 and debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley's seven-wicket haul, England roared back into the match even after conceding a massive 190-run first innings lead.

Press Trust Of India
Ben Stokes with England Test coach Brendon McCullum
Ben Stokes with England Test coach Brendon McCullum | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ben Stokes rated the 28-run victory over India in the first Test here on Sunday as the finest moment yet in his time as the England captain.

Fuelled by Ollie Pope's epic 196 and debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley's seven-wicket haul, England roared back into the match even after conceding a massive 190-run first-innings lead.

Advertisement

"Since I've taken the captaincy on, we've had a lot of fantastic moments as a team. We've had a lot of great victories.

"We've been involved in some amazing games. But I think where we are and who we're playing against, this victory is definitely our greatest triumph since I've been captain," said Stokes in the post-match press meet.

Advertisement

Stokes kept faith in Hartley despite a below-par outing in the first innings.

The Durham man explained the rationale.

Advertisement

"I was willing to give him the longer spell regardless of what had happened (in the first innings) because I knew I was going to have to turn back to him at some point throughout this Test match.

"Whether or not that was the reason to say he got seven wickets and won us the game this innings, who knows? But that was the thought process behind it and giving the people we select complete backing and not going back on the words that we speak," added Stokes.

Advertisement

"I'm a great observer of the game. I learned a lot from our first innings in the field. I watched a lot of how the Indian spinners operate in the field and the fields that Rohit (Sharma) set.

"So, I tried to take a lot of that into our innings here when we obviously had to bowl them out. I'm thrilled for everyone involved," said Stokes.

Advertisement

The premier all-rounder also offered a word of praise for Pope.

"I think the situation we found ourselves in, coming in at No. 3, some of the shots that we've seen, just that whole innings, 190 on such a difficult wicket.

Advertisement

"He was able to manipulate the field with his sweep shots and the way he was able to rotate the strike… I think that's the greatest innings that's ever been played in the subcontinent by an English batsman," he added. 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Eicher e-trucks to advance mid-mile connectivity at ITC locations

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Meta labels AI-generated images shared on Facebook

    Web Stories7 minutes ago

  3. Bytedance owner informs resignation of Douyin Group's CEO

    Tech 8 minutes ago

  4. Pebble Beach rerun gets 3 times more linear TV viewers than LIV Golf

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  5. After South Carolina, US Prez Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement