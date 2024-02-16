Advertisement

Former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist has lavished Ben Foakes with praise, praising him as the best wicket-keeper for spin bowling in his long experience. During England's gruelling Test series against India, Foakes has emerged as a standout performer behind the wickets. The 31-year-old's excellent talents have resulted in a stunning 11 dismissals in the current series. His skill was demonstrated in the first Test in Hyderabad, when he delivered two stumping dismissals. He then demonstrated his abilities with six catches in the Vizag Test and three more scalps in Rajkot, cementing his reputation as a fearsome force behind the wickets.

What did Adam Gilchrist say about Ben Foakes?

Ben Foakes was praised extensively by Adam Gilchrist, who called him the best wicket-keeper in spin bowling, during a Club Prairie Fire Podcast episode. Foakes has amassed an excellent record of 66 catches and eight stumpings in 22 Test matches for England, which is why Gilchrist admires him. Adam Gilchrist said:

“Ben Foakes is the best wicket-keeper to spin-bowling I have ever seen. Again, I have not seen enough of him standing back to the stumps because for some reason, they don't want to play him if there's not going to be a lot of spin,”

Gilchrist continued his evaluation by underlining how unbelievable a catch Foakes made in the second Test was. He praised Foakes as having exceptional wicket-keeping skills and recalled a vital occasion in the Vizag Test when Foakes expertly collected an under-edge to remove Shreyas Iyer, giving the English team a much-needed breakthrough. He added:

“But what he did in the second Test was beyond belief. The catches he was taking, under-edges off spin bowlers was absolute class. You're meant to be rising with the ball but then all of a sudden you're going back down but his hands are just butter,”

Huge praise from Gilly as he says Ben Foakes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is the best keeper 🧤 to spin that he’s ever seen 👀



Link 🔗 in bio for the full show 📺 #ClubPrairieFire pic.twitter.com/TqtwUWlCSf — Club Prairie Fire (@clubprairiefire) February 16, 2024

Ben Foakes has been a standout wicket-keeper in the current Test series against India, but his batting record has been less remarkable, as he has only managed 80 runs in four innings. In Hyderabad, he scored his best ever score of 36 during England's second innings.

With Ollie Pope scoring a brilliant century, England defeated India by a thrilling margin of 28 runs in the first match of the series. To even the series, Rohit Sharma’s Team India, however, struck back hard, winning the second Test in Vizag by a dominating 106 runs.