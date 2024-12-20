BGT: Teenage Sensation Sam Konstas Called Up For Last 2 Tests, Opener Nathan McSweeney Dropped

Pat Cummins celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Ravichandran Ashwin during the day three of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

Teenage sensation Sam Konstas was handed a maiden call up as Australia on Friday dropped rookie opener Nathan McSweeney for the final two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

The 19-year-old is set to become Australia's youngest Test batting debutant in over 70 years.

If Konstas, who turned 19 on October 2, is selected in the playing XI in the Boxing Day Test, he would become Australia's youngest Test debutant since captain Pat Cummins, who was 18 years and 193 days old when he made his debut against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2011.

The teenager would also become the youngest specialist batter to debut for Australia since Ian Craig when he played against South Africa at the MCG in 1953 aged 17 years 239 days.

Konstas' inclusion follows a series of disappointing performances from the Australian top order in the first three Tests, especially McSweeney.

The 25-year-old, who made his Test debut in the series-opener in Perth, failed to score a single half century and could only manage scores of 10, 0, 39, 10 not out, 9 and 4 in his six innings and was dismissed by Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah four times.

Konstas had been in the reckoning to partner experienced Usman Khawaja after grabbing the attention of Cricket Australia's selection committee following his twin Sheffield Shield centuries for New South Wales.

He had scored an unbeaten 73 at the MCG against India A while notching up a ton (107) in the Prime Ministers XI pink ball game against India in Canberra.

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Konstas will play the Big Bash League fixture for Sydney Thunder against Sydney Sixers on Saturday before joining the Australia squad in Melbourne.

"Sam gets a call up to the Test squad for the first time. His style of batting offers a point of difference and we look forward to watching his game develop further," Australian Chair of Selectors George Bailey said.

"We remain confident Nathan has the ability and temperament to succeed at Test level in the future. It was a difficult decision to leave him out.

"It has clearly been a challenge at the top of the order for batters throughout the series and we want to provide the option of a different line up for the next two matches," he added.

Konstas' inclusion follows a warning from former pacer Merv Hughes, who cautioned selectors against making any changes to the batting lineup for the Boxing Day Test.

The former selector said it would have been a "panic call" move from Australia to add Konstas in the squad.

"Now it would almost be a panic call to me... Just stay calm. They drew the last Test. The last two Tests have been a draw and a win, so what is there to panic about," Hughes had told 'The Courier Mail'.

Konstas had said earlier this week, "It would be a dream come true (playing the Boxing Day Test)." "Maybe I'd get a little nervous before the game, but I've worked really hard for that. Hopefully, it happens one day, but we'll see." Pacer Jhye Richardson has also been included in the 15-member squad in place of Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out due to a calf injury.

Richardson, who himself has overcome a series of injuries, has not featured in a Test match since his three appearances during the 2021-22 Ashes series.

"In the absence of Josh Hazlewood, Jhye provides further options in the fast bowling space. It has been pleasing to see his successful return throughout the early part of the domestic summer," Bailey said.

Speedster Sean Abbott is also back in the squad for the remaining two games while uncapped Tasmania all-rounder Beau Webster, who was added ahead of the second Test in Adelaide, retains his place in the 15-member group.

