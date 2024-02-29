Advertisement

On March 2 at 7:30 pm, a highly anticipated T20 encounter of the WPL 2024 (Women’s Premier League) between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians is set to take place at the Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match features top players such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Sophie Devine, promising an enthralling display of cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur is set to return against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL

Charlotte Edwards, the Mumbai Indians' head coach, has stated that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur would be ready to lead the side in their next WPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. Harmanpreet, who has been in excellent form, missed Mumbai's previous encounter against UP Warriorz owing to a minor ailment. Unfortunately, her absence contributed to the reigning champs' loss, which was by seven wickets. However, with Harmanpreet scheduled to return for the following match, the Mumbai Indians will attempt to rebound forcefully and reclaim their winning momentum in the competition. According to PTI, Edwards quoted in post-match press conference, she said:

"Yeah, unfortunately Harman was not available for selection today (Wednesday). But she should be back for Saturday (against RCB), and I am really confident on that,"

Harmanpreet Kaur has been the star player in the ongoing WPL so far, scoring 101 runs in two matches, including a well-earned fifty. Despite her absence from the last game against the Warriorz, her remarkable efforts have been crucial to the Mumbai Indians' campaign thus far.

In addition to Harmanpreet's unavailability, the Mumbai Indians were without seasoned pacer Shabnim Ismail, who was sidelined due to a similar injury. Charlotte Edwards, the team's head coach, indicated that Ismail's fitness is being closely monitored, implying that the South African bowler would most likely miss the forthcoming match against the Royal Challengers. This absence is a difficulty for the Mumbai Indians, but they are determined to adapt and overcome in their quest for tournament triumph.

"We're just waiting on Ismail. It shouldn't be too long. But obviously we don't want to kind of bring her back too early," she said.

A 𝗠𝗔𝗫𝗜𝗠𝗨𝗠 to finish things off in style! 💥



Captain @ImHarmanpreet with the winning runs as Mumbai Indians start #TATAWPL 2024 with two wins in a row 🥳



Scorecard 💻📱https://t.co/K8TakIEr6g#GGvMI pic.twitter.com/Wlz4R5tnp1 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 25, 2024

Ismail is the second highest wicket-taker for MI with four wickets from two matches behind leg-spinner Amelia Kerr who is leading the chart with seven wickets from three matches.

(With inputs from PTI)

