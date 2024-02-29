Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

BIG BOOST for Mumbai Indians, captain to make return ahead of WPL match vs RCB

Mumbai Indians receive a significant boost as their captain prepares to make a comeback ahead of the WPL match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Mumbai Indians Won
Mumbai Indians Won | Image:instagram/ Mumbai Indians
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

On March 2 at 7:30 pm, a highly anticipated T20 encounter of the WPL 2024 (Women’s Premier League) between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians is set to take place at the Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match features top players such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Sophie Devine, promising an enthralling display of cricket.

Also Read: Alyssa Healy takes down a pitch invader at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Advertisement

Harmanpreet Kaur is set to return against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL

Charlotte Edwards, the Mumbai Indians' head coach, has stated that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur would be ready to lead the side in their next WPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. Harmanpreet, who has been in excellent form, missed Mumbai's previous encounter against UP Warriorz owing to a minor ailment. Unfortunately, her absence contributed to the reigning champs' loss, which was by seven wickets. However, with Harmanpreet scheduled to return for the following match, the Mumbai Indians will attempt to rebound forcefully and reclaim their winning momentum in the competition. According to PTI, Edwards quoted in post-match press conference, she said: 

Advertisement

"Yeah, unfortunately Harman was not available for selection today (Wednesday). But she should be back for Saturday (against RCB), and I am really confident on that," 

Harmanpreet Kaur has been the star player in the ongoing WPL so far, scoring 101 runs in two matches, including a well-earned fifty. Despite her absence from the last game against the Warriorz, her remarkable efforts have been crucial to the Mumbai Indians' campaign thus far.

Advertisement

In addition to Harmanpreet's unavailability, the Mumbai Indians were without seasoned pacer Shabnim Ismail, who was sidelined due to a similar injury. Charlotte Edwards, the team's head coach, indicated that Ismail's fitness is being closely monitored, implying that the South African bowler would most likely miss the forthcoming match against the Royal Challengers. This absence is a difficulty for the Mumbai Indians, but they are determined to adapt and overcome in their quest for tournament triumph.

"We're just waiting on Ismail. It shouldn't be too long. But obviously we don't want to kind of bring her back too early," she said.

Also Read: Spain beats France 2-0 to win Women’s Nations League final

Advertisement

Ismail is the second highest wicket-taker for MI with four wickets from two matches behind leg-spinner Amelia Kerr who is leading the chart with seven wickets from three matches.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

25 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

27 minutes ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

30 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

31 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

33 minutes ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

12 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

13 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

13 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

13 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

17 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

21 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

21 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Transnistria's Plea to Moscow Raises Alarms Over Moldovan Sovereignty

    World7 minutes ago

  2. 'If players like Hardik..': BCCI questioned for double standards

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Biker Thrown Into Air Upto 10-Ft High After Head-On Collision With Car

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Salesforce misses annual revenue estimates, new dividend announced

    Tech 13 minutes ago

  5. 90 percent of Himalayan Region at Risk of Year-Long Drought

    Science15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo