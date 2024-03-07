×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 14:12 IST

BIG CHANCE MISSED! Rohit Sharma ignores Sarfaraz Khan's DRS plea as Crawley gets a lucky escape

Rohit Sharma ignored Sarfaraz Khan's DRS call, but replay showed that Zack Crawley knicked the ball, leading to the players chucking on the field.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India vs England
India vs England | Image: JioCinema
Team India has been unleashing on England while at Dharamshala for the 5th Teat Match. The Three Lions have been dipping in momentum as India is making breakthroughs as they slash off vital wickets. But the Men in Blue missed out on a big chance to dismiss Zack Crawley, who put up some big numbers for England on the scoreboard. The moment turned out questionable as, despite repeated calls, skipper Rohit Sharma did not go for the review, which significantly cost Team India. 

Also Read: India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Score & Updates

Sarfaraz Khan's DRS appeal shunned, by Rohit Sharma, but DRS reveals a massive chance getting missed. 

During the first innings of the match, Kuldeep Yadav bowled to Zack Crawley, which he chipped. But the ball went behind and hit the stumper's gloves. While Dhruv Jurel could not catch it, Sarfaraz Khan, who was in the slip, sprung into action as he took the catch and made a big appeal for a caught out. Even Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill appealed vociferously, but Dhruv Jurel had no idea whether Crawley chipped the ball or not. Eventually, Rohit did not make the appeal, but a replay showed Sarfaraz was right and that Crawley had chipped the ball. 

After watching the review, chuckles ensued as the Indian players were smiling. Especially Rohit Sharma, who had a hilarious reaction that the readers should not miss.

Also Read: Dhruv Jurel checkmates Ollie Pope with MS Dhoni-esque masterplan with Kuldeep Yadav in 5th Test

Zak Crawley made a classy unbeaten half-century after surviving an extended opening spell from the Indian pacers before Kuldeep Yadav struck twice to leave the visitors at 100 for two at lunch on day one of the fifth and final Test 

On expected lines, the skilful duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj made the ball talk but Ben Duckett (27 off 58) and Crawley (61 batting off 71) were able to see the first 14 overs of fast bowling after being beaten multiple times. Crawley, who has been England's stand-out batter in this series, was meticulous with his shot selection and played some delightful cover drives off the pacers on the way to his half-century.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 7th, 2024 at 14:12 IST

