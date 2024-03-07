Advertisement

Team India has been unleashing on England while at Dharamshala for the 5th Teat Match. The Three Lions have been dipping in momentum as India is making breakthroughs as they slash off vital wickets. But the Men in Blue missed out on a big chance to dismiss Zack Crawley, who put up some big numbers for England on the scoreboard. The moment turned out questionable as, despite repeated calls, skipper Rohit Sharma did not go for the review, which significantly cost Team India.

Sarfaraz Khan's DRS appeal shunned, by Rohit Sharma, but DRS reveals a massive chance getting missed.

During the first innings of the match, Kuldeep Yadav bowled to Zack Crawley, which he chipped. But the ball went behind and hit the stumper's gloves. While Dhruv Jurel could not catch it, Sarfaraz Khan, who was in the slip, sprung into action as he took the catch and made a big appeal for a caught out. Even Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill appealed vociferously, but Dhruv Jurel had no idea whether Crawley chipped the ball or not. Eventually, Rohit did not make the appeal, but a replay showed Sarfaraz was right and that Crawley had chipped the ball.

Team India missed out on a big chance, but the skipper made sure that the feels were positive.



ROHIT SHARMA IS A MOOD! 🤣



After watching the review, chuckles ensued as the Indian players were smiling. Especially Rohit Sharma, who had a hilarious reaction that the readers should not miss.

Zak Crawley made a classy unbeaten half-century after surviving an extended opening spell from the Indian pacers before Kuldeep Yadav struck twice to leave the visitors at 100 for two at lunch on day one of the fifth and final Test

On expected lines, the skilful duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj made the ball talk but Ben Duckett (27 off 58) and Crawley (61 batting off 71) were able to see the first 14 overs of fast bowling after being beaten multiple times. Crawley, who has been England's stand-out batter in this series, was meticulous with his shot selection and played some delightful cover drives off the pacers on the way to his half-century.

