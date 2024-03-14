Updated March 14th, 2024 at 18:19 IST
Blind Cricket: India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in 4th T20
Batting first Sri Lanka made 142/7 in the allotted 20 overs but India chased down the target with 40 balls to spare.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India blind cricket team | Image:PTI
Advertisement
Magunta Sai and Debaraj Behara smashed fifties as Indian men's team defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the fourth T20 of the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket here on Thursday.
Batting first Sri Lanka made 142/7 in the allotted 20 overs but India chased down the target with 40 balls to spare.
Advertisement
Magunta slammed 50 runs in 42 balls and Debaraj smashed 54 runs in 29 balls.
India lead the five match series 4-0.
Advertisement
Published March 14th, 2024 at 18:19 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.