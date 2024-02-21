Advertisement

In a triumphant comeback, the Hyderabad cricket team reclaimed their spot in the Elite Group for the forthcoming Ranji Trophy season, securing a decisive 5-wicket victory against Meghalaya in the Plate Group final held on Tuesday. The Tilak Varma-led squad successfully chased down a target of 198 runs on the fourth day, with both the skipper and seasoned batsman Rahul Singh notching half-centuries in the second innings.

Also Read: SEE PIC: Virat Kohli spotted in London after welcoming son Akaay with wife Anushka, Image goes viral

Advertisement

HCA chief promises BMW to each player

In recognition of their outstanding performance, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the Plate Group champions, along with Rs 50,000 for standout performers. Notably, association chief Jagan Mohan Rao Arsihnapally pledged a BMW car for each player and a cash prize of Rs 1 crore for the team should they clinch the Ranji Trophy title within the next three years.

Advertisement

“The announcement was aimed at motivating the players and other stakeholders. Achieving the target next year is realistically not possible so I gave them three seasons,” Jagan Mohan Rao Arsihnapally was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express. Hyderabad will play the next edition of Ranji Trophy in the Elite Group.

Despite facing a setback in the previous edition, wherein they were relegated to the plate division after a lackluster showing, Hyderabad's resurgence was anticipated given the steady rise of other Plate Group teams such as Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Here's to the adventures': Sachin Tendulkar's gracious reaction as Virat & Anushka welcome Akaay

In other Ranji Trophy developments, Vidarbha secured a comfortable 115-run victory over Haryana, propelling them to the quarterfinals as Group A leaders with 33 points. Saurashtra followed closely behind with 29 points. Meanwhile, 41-time champions Mumbai emerged atop the Group B standings with 37 points, trailed by Andhra Pradesh with 26 points.

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu secured the top spot in Group C by defeating Punjab, earning 28 points, while Karnataka finished second in the group with 27 points. In Elite Group D, Madhya Pradesh secured the top spot with 32 points, while Baroda finished in second place with 24 points. These are the eight quarterfinalists of the Ranji Trophy 2024 season.