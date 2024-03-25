×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia extended to 5 Tests

The latest edition of the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy was on Monday extended by a match with India and Australia set to play five Tests later this year for the first time since the 1991-92 season, announced the Cricket Australia (CA).

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Team India
R Ashwin celebrate with the team after he takes a fifer | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The latest edition of the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy was on Monday extended by a match with India and Australia set to play five Tests later this year for the first time since the 1991-92 season, announced the Cricket Australia (CA).

The full schedule for the 2024-25 series is set to be released in the coming days.

Advertisement

"For the first time since 1991-92, Australia and India will compete across a five-Test series this summer. The extended series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a headline of the 2024-25 home summer schedule set to be released in the coming days," CA posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The BCCI and CA jointly announced the development.

Advertisement

"The BCCI remains steadfast in its dedication to preserving the rich heritage of Test Cricket, a format we hold in the highest esteem," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a CA media release.

"Our ongoing collaboration with Cricket Australia in extending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to five Tests underscores our collective commitment to nurturing and elevating Test cricket's significance.

Advertisement

"This extension echoes our shared vision to amplify the essence of Test cricket and uphold its legacy," he added.

In the past four series between the two teams, India have won on all four occasions, including back-to-back away Test series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Advertisement

However, Pat Cummins and Co, defeated Indian in the World Test Championship final in London last year.

Perth is set to host the opening Test of the five-match series this year. CA is yet to come out with the final schedule but the series is likely to start in late November this year.

Advertisement

"We are absolutely delighted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been extended to five Tests given the intense rivalry between our two great cricketing nations and the excitement this creates," CA Chairman Mike Baird said.

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anurag Thakur

Paris Olympics

2 minutes ago
Ananya Panday with cousin Alanna

Alanna's baby shower

13 minutes ago
JOBS

EU on Apple, Google, Meta

23 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

PM Modi wishes on holi

25 minutes ago
Novo Nordisk Cardior Pharmaceuticals acquisition

Novo Nordisk

29 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj's Paycheck

30 minutes ago
Shivaraj Tangadagi, who is the Minister of Culture in the Karnataka government, during a public address said that those who support PM Modi should be punished

Cong Min Stokes Row

35 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

36 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

41 minutes ago
Ram Charan with Sukumar

Ram Charan's Next Film

an hour ago
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) and former Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell (L) playing Holi in Ahmedabad

Aus PM Wishes Holi

an hour ago
Jr NTR

Jr NTR's Dupe in War 2?

an hour ago
Silkyara tunnel construction site

Uttarakhand Silkyara

an hour ago
Lufthansa ITA Airways deal

EU antitrust watchdog

an hour ago
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Anushka's Holi

an hour ago
BYD is going to launch Seal on November 1, 2023 in India

China car loans

an hour ago
Janardhana Reddy joins BJP in Karnataka

Janadharna Rejoins BJP

an hour ago
jyoti mirdha and hanuman beniwal

Beniwal From Nagaur

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  2. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  3. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News17 hours ago

  4. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  5. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo