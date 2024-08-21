Published 14:55 IST, August 21st 2024
Border Gavaskar Trophy on par with Ashes for Australia: Mitchell Starc
Australia pace ace Mitchell Starc believes that with the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India becoming a five-Test affair for the first time in over three decades, it would be "right on par" with the esteemed Ashes series for his team.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mitchell Starc-34 wickets | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:55 IST, August 21st 2024