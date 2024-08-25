sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:34 IST, August 25th 2024

Bowlers, Dhruv-Lakshay power Central Delhi Kings to 10-wicket win over West Delhi Lions

Dhruv Kaushik scored an unbeaten half century after bowlers produced a disciplined effort to help Central Delhi Kings inflict a 10-wicket defeat on West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League.

Central Delhi Kings storm to victory at DPL
Central Delhi Kings storm to victory at DPL | Image: special arrangement
