In the realm of renowned T20 leagues, the Bangladesh Premier League has been a silent success. BPL has been enthralling fans for a decade now and slowly but surely it is starting to make waves with the quality of cricket it encompasses. The franchise unit is currently in its 10th season and after 9 matches Rangpur Riders are topping the charts, but only just.

Aside from the Riders, Comilla Victorians, Chattogram Challengers, and Fortuner Barishal are in the place to qualify for the play-offs. However, the business end of the tournament is still left to be played. Thus, Khulna Tigers and Sylkhet Strikers are also in with a chance. Plus, Durdanto Dhaka who are at present at the bottom of the table can still come in the picture, should they launch a late spurt. So, a lot is still to be featured in the Bangladesh Premier League, therefore, let's get hold of all the pertinent information.

Ahmed Shehzad with a superb catch to give Keshav Maharaj his first BPL wicket.

.

.#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/xcV0G4H9rR — FanCode (@FanCode) February 14, 2024

When will BPL 2024 begin?

The 10th season BPL began on January 19, 2024 and will continue till March 1, 2024.

How to watch the live telecast of the BPL 2024 in India?

The BPL 2024 will not live telecast in India.

Where can one watch the live stream of the BPL 2024 in India?

The BPL 2024 live streaming can be caught on Fancode App.

How to watch the live stream of the BPL 2024 in the UK?

Fans in the UK can catch the BPL 2024 action on Rabbitholebd YouTube stream.

How to watch the live stream of the BPL 2024 in the USA?

Fans in the USA can catch BPL 2024 action on Rabbitholebd YouTube stream.

How to watch the live stream of the BPL 2024 in Australia?

Blokes in Australia can catch BPL 2024 via. Rabbitholebd YouTube stream.

How to watch the live stream of the BPL 2024 in UAE?

Fans in UAE can catch the BPL 2024 live stream on Rabbitholebd YouTube stream.

How to watch the live stream of the BPL 2024 in Bangladesh

Fans in the host country can catch BPL 2024 on T Sports and Rabbitholebd.

How many teams are there in BPL 2024?

A total of 6 teams will participate in BPL 2024, namely:

Rangpur Riders

Comilla Victorians

Chattogram Challengers

Fortune Barishal

Khulna Tigers

Sylkhet Strikers

Durdanto Dhaka

BPL 2024 full Schedule

January 19 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians

January 19 - Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers

January 20 - Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders

January 20 - Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers

January 22 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Chattogram Challengers

January 22 - Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers

January 23 - Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers

January 23 - Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal

January 26 - Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders

January 26 - Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians

January 27 - Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal

January 27 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders

January 29 - Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challengers

January 29 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers

January 30 - Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders

January 30 - Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal

February 2 - Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka

February 2 - Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians

February 3 - Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers

February 3 - Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders

Februeay 6 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders

Februeay 6 - Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal

February 7 - Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers

February 7 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers

February 9 - Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers

February 9 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians

February 10 - Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders

February 10 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal

February 13 - Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians

February 13 - Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders

February 14 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal

February 14 - Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers

February 16 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers

February 16 - Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders

February 17 - Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers

February 17 - Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka

February 19 - Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers

February 19 - Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders

February 20 - Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers

February 20 - Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders

February 21 - Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal

February 21 - Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers

February 25 - TBC vs TBC, Eliminator

February 25 - TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1

February 27 - TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2

March 1 - TBC vs TBC, Final