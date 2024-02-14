English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

BPL live streaming: How to watch Bangladesh Premier League in India, UK, USA, BAN, AUS and UAE?

Check out the BPL live streaming details. Know how to watch Bangladesh Premier League 2024 in India, US, UK, Bangladesh, Australia, and in the Middle East.

Republic Sports Desk
BPL 2024
BPL 2024 | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

In the realm of renowned T20 leagues, the Bangladesh Premier League has been a silent success. BPL has been enthralling fans for a decade now and slowly but surely it is starting to make waves with the quality of cricket it encompasses. The franchise unit is currently in its 10th season and after 9 matches Rangpur Riders are topping the charts, but only just. 

Aside from the Riders, Comilla Victorians, Chattogram Challengers, and Fortuner Barishal are in the place to qualify for the play-offs. However, the business end of the tournament is still left to be played. Thus, Khulna Tigers and Sylkhet Strikers are also in with a chance. Plus, Durdanto Dhaka who are at present at the bottom of the table can still come in the picture, should they launch a late spurt. So, a lot is still to be featured in the Bangladesh Premier League, therefore, let's get hold of all the pertinent information.

Advertisement

Also Read | VIRAL: Pat Cummins' TOP-NOTCH reply to Fan's 'I am Indian I love you, your wife' on Valentine's Day

Advertisement

When will BPL 2024 begin?

The 10th season BPL began on January 19, 2024 and will continue till March 1, 2024.

Advertisement

How to watch the live telecast of the BPL 2024 in India? 

The BPL 2024 will not live telecast in India. 

Advertisement

Where can one watch the live stream of the BPL 2024 in India? 

The BPL 2024 live streaming can be caught on Fancode App.

Advertisement

How to watch the live stream of the BPL 2024 in the UK? 

Fans in the UK can catch the BPL 2024 action on Rabbitholebd YouTube stream.

Advertisement

Also Read | Shark Tank judges asked which cricketer they would like to invest in?

How to watch the live stream of the BPL 2024 in the USA? 

Fans in the USA can catch BPL 2024 action on Rabbitholebd YouTube stream.

How to watch the live stream of the BPL 2024 in Australia?

Blokes in Australia can catch BPL 2024 via. Rabbitholebd YouTube stream.

How to watch the live stream of the BPL 2024 in UAE? 

Fans in UAE can catch the BPL 2024 live stream on Rabbitholebd YouTube stream.

How to watch the live stream of the BPL 2024 in Bangladesh

Fans in the host country can catch BPL 2024 on T Sports and Rabbitholebd.

How many teams are there in BPL 2024?

A total of 6 teams will participate in BPL 2024, namely:

  • Rangpur Riders
  • Comilla Victorians
  • Chattogram Challengers
  • Fortune Barishal
  • Khulna Tigers
  • Sylkhet Strikers
  • Durdanto Dhaka 

BPL 2024 full Schedule

  • January 19 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians
  • January 19 - Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers
  • January 20 - Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders
  • January 20 - Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers
  • January 22 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Chattogram Challengers
  • January 22 - Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers
  • January 23 - Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers
  • January 23 - Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal
  • January 26 - Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders
  • January 26 - Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians
  • January 27 - Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal
  • January 27 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders
  • January 29 - Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challengers
  • January 29 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers
  • January 30 - Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders
  • January 30 - Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal
  • February 2 - Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka
  • February 2 - Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians
  • February 3 - Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers
  • February 3 - Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders
  • Februeay 6 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders
  • Februeay 6 - Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal
  • February 7 - Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers
  • February 7 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers
  • February 9 - Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers
  • February 9 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians
  • February 10 - Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders
  • February 10 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal
  • February 13 - Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians
  • February 13 - Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders
  • February 14 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal
  • February 14 - Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers
  • February 16 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers
  • February 16 - Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders
  • February 17 - Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers
  • February 17 - Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka
  • February 19 - Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers
  • February 19 - Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders
  • February 20 - Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers
  • February 20 - Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders
  • February 21 - Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal
  • February 21 - Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers
  • February 25 - TBC vs TBC, Eliminator
  • February 25 - TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1
  • February 27 - TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2
  • March 1 - TBC vs TBC, Final

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 15:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

17 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

16 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

17 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nazara Tech’s Nodwin Gaming acquires UAE’s Ninja Global

    Tech 5 minutes ago

  2. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-84 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info6 minutes ago

  3. Metallic Mayhem, Mob Wife And Other Trends That Ruled The NYFW Runway

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  4. BPL live streaming: How to watch Bangladesh Premier League

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. Randeep Drops Romantic Photos With Wife Lin On 1st Valentine's Day

    Entertainment10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement