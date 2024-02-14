Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:50 IST
BPL live streaming: How to watch Bangladesh Premier League in India, UK, USA, BAN, AUS and UAE?
Check out the BPL live streaming details. Know how to watch Bangladesh Premier League 2024 in India, US, UK, Bangladesh, Australia, and in the Middle East.
- Sports
- 4 min read
In the realm of renowned T20 leagues, the Bangladesh Premier League has been a silent success. BPL has been enthralling fans for a decade now and slowly but surely it is starting to make waves with the quality of cricket it encompasses. The franchise unit is currently in its 10th season and after 9 matches Rangpur Riders are topping the charts, but only just.
Aside from the Riders, Comilla Victorians, Chattogram Challengers, and Fortuner Barishal are in the place to qualify for the play-offs. However, the business end of the tournament is still left to be played. Thus, Khulna Tigers and Sylkhet Strikers are also in with a chance. Plus, Durdanto Dhaka who are at present at the bottom of the table can still come in the picture, should they launch a late spurt. So, a lot is still to be featured in the Bangladesh Premier League, therefore, let's get hold of all the pertinent information.
When will BPL 2024 begin?
The 10th season BPL began on January 19, 2024 and will continue till March 1, 2024.
How to watch the live telecast of the BPL 2024 in India?
The BPL 2024 will not live telecast in India.
Where can one watch the live stream of the BPL 2024 in India?
The BPL 2024 live streaming can be caught on Fancode App.
How to watch the live stream of the BPL 2024 in the UK?
Fans in the UK can catch the BPL 2024 action on Rabbitholebd YouTube stream.
How to watch the live stream of the BPL 2024 in the USA?
Fans in the USA can catch BPL 2024 action on Rabbitholebd YouTube stream.
How to watch the live stream of the BPL 2024 in Australia?
Blokes in Australia can catch BPL 2024 via. Rabbitholebd YouTube stream.
How to watch the live stream of the BPL 2024 in UAE?
Fans in UAE can catch the BPL 2024 live stream on Rabbitholebd YouTube stream.
How to watch the live stream of the BPL 2024 in Bangladesh
Fans in the host country can catch BPL 2024 on T Sports and Rabbitholebd.
How many teams are there in BPL 2024?
A total of 6 teams will participate in BPL 2024, namely:
- Rangpur Riders
- Comilla Victorians
- Chattogram Challengers
- Fortune Barishal
- Khulna Tigers
- Sylkhet Strikers
- Durdanto Dhaka
BPL 2024 full Schedule
- January 19 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians
- January 19 - Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers
- January 20 - Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders
- January 20 - Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers
- January 22 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Chattogram Challengers
- January 22 - Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers
- January 23 - Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers
- January 23 - Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal
- January 26 - Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders
- January 26 - Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians
- January 27 - Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal
- January 27 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders
- January 29 - Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challengers
- January 29 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers
- January 30 - Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders
- January 30 - Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal
- February 2 - Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka
- February 2 - Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians
- February 3 - Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers
- February 3 - Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders
- Februeay 6 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders
- Februeay 6 - Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal
- February 7 - Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers
- February 7 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers
- February 9 - Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers
- February 9 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians
- February 10 - Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders
- February 10 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal
- February 13 - Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians
- February 13 - Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders
- February 14 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal
- February 14 - Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers
- February 16 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers
- February 16 - Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders
- February 17 - Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers
- February 17 - Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka
- February 19 - Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers
- February 19 - Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders
- February 20 - Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers
- February 20 - Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders
- February 21 - Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal
- February 21 - Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers
- February 25 - TBC vs TBC, Eliminator
- February 25 - TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1
- February 27 - TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2
- March 1 - TBC vs TBC, Final
Published February 14th, 2024 at 15:46 IST
