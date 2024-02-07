English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Brett Lee and Yuvraj Singh to play in Ajay Devgn's Grand T20 cricket extravaganza in Birmingham

Republic Sports Desk
Yuvraj Singh and Brett Lee to play in Ajay Devgn-backed league
Yuvraj Singh and Brett Lee to play in Ajay Devgn-backed league | Image:AP/BCCI
In a thrilling development, iconic cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Kevin Petersen, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, and more are set to illuminate the cricket field during the highly anticipated World Championship Of Legends at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham. The star-studded event, slated from July 3rd to 18th, guarantees a nostalgic reunion of cricketing legends, injecting brilliance and experience into this global T20 spectacle. 

Expressing his passion for the sport, Ajay Devgn, a prominent figure in Indian cinema, strategically invests in the World Championship Of Legends 2024. He shares his excitement, stating, “As a cricket lover, witnessing celebrated cricket legends back in action is a dream come true. The tournament not only brings forth cricketing nostalgia but also marks a unique collaboration between cinema and cricket, offering an extraordinary gift for fans worldwide.”

Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, reflects on this unique collaboration, saying, "WCL holds a special place with its nostalgic feel, bringing back our cricketing legends to England. The combination of Mr. Ajay Devgn's involvement and the fusion of cinema and cricket is undoubtedly a fantastic gift to fans across the globe.

Harshit Tomar, the founder of the World Championship Of Legends, expresses his delight at the collaboration with Ajay Devgn, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Indian Legend Mr. Ajay Devgn on board. His passion for the game and commitment to promoting cricket align perfectly with the values of WCL. With an anticipated list of renowned players, we are confident that WCL 2024 will be an unparalleled success."

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the commencement of the tournament, the World Championship Of Legends is gearing up to deliver a spectacular cricketing extravaganza, showcasing the best of T20 cricket on the global stage. This collaboration with Ajay Devgn solidifies the tournament's position as a must-watch event, uniting the realms of cinema and cricket in a unique and unforgettable way.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 13:52 IST

