Retired West Indies cricket legend and often considered as one of the greates batsman cricket has ever seen Brian Lara is currently on broadcasting duties in IPL 2024 and he took some time out of his busy schedule to share his unconditional love for India.

Brian Lara is admired all over the world for his fantastic batting and is one of the most popular cricket personalities not only in the Carribean but also in India. Lara has opened up on the treatment he receives from Indian people and why he loves the country so much.

Brian Lara on how Indians treat him

In his recent interaction with PTI, Brian Lara opened up that he is touched with the way Indians treat him and has lauded the fans for their unconditional love and affection towards him.

“What I do like about India is the unconditional love…"I think when you come to India, the way how you're treated, you know, and when you turn any corner there's a smile on someone's face just from seeing you. I think that is something that is refreshing and you know it's also very positive,” said Brian Lara to PTI.

Brian Lara further expressed that being so loved in a foreign country like India leaves a very positive impact on him and he compares that to how in Miami he doesn’t feel the same reception.

“It has a positive effect on me being in India, being loved in a foreign country and the way that they...Walking in Miami on South Beach, everybody's pushing you out of the way. But in India, it's a whole different story, everybody pushing into you," said Brian Lara.

Brian Lara’s love for Chhole Bhature

It’s not just the people Brian Lara likes in India, the West Indies legend has confirmed that he absolutely loves the popular dish Chhole Bhature that resembles a Trinidadian delicacy, “Doubles”. He further said that he knows a lot of Indian Cricketers that come to West Indies on a tour and love doubles.

“"I like it and it's very close to a dish in Trinidad called Doubles. Yeah, so look it up, Trinidad Doubles and look at chhole bhature and it's something very, very similar. And I can tell you, when the Indian players come to Trinidad, they have our doubles, they love it”, said Lara.

Brian Lara picks his favourties for IPL 2024

Brian Lara in the interview further went on to reveal that he believes Sunrisers Hyderabad alongside Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are the favourites to make the playoffs and win IPL 2024.

(With PTI inputs)