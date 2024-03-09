×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

'BYE BYE BAZBALL!': Cricket world bows down to India after they humble England 4-1 in Test series

India's commanding 4-1 Test series victory over England earns them widespread acclaim, solidifying their stature in the cricketing world.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Team India
R Ashwin celebrate with the team after he takes a fifer | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the fifth Test match between India and England at the HPCA Stadium, India dominated, winning by an innings and 64 runs. India's stellar performances included Shubman Gill's 110 and Rohit Sharma's 103, while England struggled to match India's intensity. Noteworthy bowling came from Kuldeep Yadav with 5/72 and Ravichandran Ashwin with 4/51 in England's first innings. Despite Joe Root's commendable 84, England fell short in their second innings against Ashwin's 5/77. India's cohesive teamwork and strong individual performances secured a resounding victory, sealing the series 4-1 in India's favour.

Also Read: 199 runs in 10 games: ENG's Ben Stokes learns brutal lesson in India

Cricket world reacts to India’s series win against England 

Also Read: India inch closer to victory, reduce England to 103/5 at lunch

India triumphed decisively in the Test series against England, showcasing exceptional performance throughout. Their victories in the series were testament to their prowess: a nail-biting 28-run loss and upset in the first Test, then bouncing to a commanding 106-run victory in the second, a dominant 434-run win in the third, a determined 5-wicket win in the fourth, and an emphatic innings and 64-run win in the final Test. Spectacular batting displays and remarkable bowling efforts underpinned India's success, with players like Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin standing out. The series win, with a 4-1 result, underscored India's depth, resilience, and ability to perform consistently under pressure, solidifying their reputation as a formidable force in Test cricket.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

