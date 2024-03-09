Advertisement

In the fifth Test match between India and England at the HPCA Stadium, India dominated, winning by an innings and 64 runs. India's stellar performances included Shubman Gill's 110 and Rohit Sharma's 103, while England struggled to match India's intensity. Noteworthy bowling came from Kuldeep Yadav with 5/72 and Ravichandran Ashwin with 4/51 in England's first innings. Despite Joe Root's commendable 84, England fell short in their second innings against Ashwin's 5/77. India's cohesive teamwork and strong individual performances secured a resounding victory, sealing the series 4-1 in India's favour.

Cricket world reacts to India’s series win against England

Eng media touted this as the best Eng team ever that's revolutionising Test cricket, and was up against an Ind team in transition and also missing 3-4 key players. And it still got hammered! Beating India at home in Test cricket could be the toughest challenge in Sport. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/vE0xcFyWLL — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) 👋🏻 BYE BYE BAZBALL! #INDvENG #INDvsENG #TeamIndia #BharatArmy #COTI🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/5UGtRXShJD — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) The picture speaks for itself. 🤣#RohitSharma #INDvENG #INDvsENG #TeamIndia #BharatArmy #COTI🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MP3ulaJJV7 — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) So many moments and takeaways from this series but the best one for me was the opportunities provided to the youngsters in this series. It was great to see them playing and showing their might in the same way #TeamIndia is known for.

Well done boys! 🇮🇳#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/gsdAzcH2Yl — DK (@DineshKarthik) #BazBowled & how! 💥



Team India seals the series 4️⃣-1️⃣ with an emphatic win by an innings & 64 runs at Dharamsala. 🙌#IDFCFirstBankTestSeries #INDvENG #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/uf59sQApE8 — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

