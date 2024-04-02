×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 21:57 IST

CAB announces IPL-style 'Bengal Pro T20', inaugural season to kickoff in June

The men's league will be held at Eden Gardens, while Jadavpur University Second Campus at Salt Lake will host the women's matches.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Team India's record at the Eden Gardens.
Eden Gardens | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengal will finally have its own regional cricket league -- Bengal Pro T20 -- which will follow IPL model but will be restricted to just players from the state, the CAB announced on Tuesday.

The 21-day inaugural season will unfold in June with eight men's and women's teams.

Advertisement

The 'Bengal Pro T20' will follow the IPL model and its playing conditions but will not allow any "outstation cricketers, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly said adding that "even the coaches from outside the state will not be allowed.

The men's league will be held at Eden Gardens, while Jadavpur University Second Campus at Salt Lake will host the women's matches.

Advertisement

Double headers will feature on all days. The men's team will have 17 players each, while women's team will have 16 players each.

"All the eight teams will be franchises-owned, which will be a first (in regional T20 leagues). We have still not finalised the franchises, which will be announced at a later date.

Advertisement

"The teams will be completely owned by franchises and all players will be paid as per the salary cap. CAB will not incur any expense for the league," the CAB president added.

It is learnt that the CAB are in talks with Kolkata Knight Riders, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (Lucknow Super Giants), Bandhan Bank, Shrachi Group and Rashmi Cement among others for the eight franchises.

Advertisement

The CAB had a regional T20 tournament back in 2020-21, but it failed to generate response and had to be stopped after one season.

Since then may states have launched their own T20 leagues to catch the attention of IPL spotters.

Advertisement

As of now, there have been more than a dozen regional T20 leagues in India, with the oldest being the KPL (Maharaja Trophy T20) of Karnataka, while Tamil Nadu's TNPL being the most popular.

"For long there had been criticism that Bengal cricketers were not getting opportunities like the ones from Tamil Nadu or Karnataka. This will be the answer to it. Bengal has a lot of talent but they did not have a proper platform till now. This will be a perfect launch pad for them," Snehasish added. 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 21:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Equaliser 2

Pedro Pascal Turns 49

3 minutes ago
pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

5 minutes ago
Ram Navami

Ram Navami 2024 Date

6 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

7 minutes ago
TTE 'Pushed to Death' by Passenger On Moving Train In Kerala

Pushed To Death

8 minutes ago
Weak ankles

Weak Ankle Exercises

9 minutes ago
Home Decor

Easy Home Decor Tips

11 minutes ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma on Typecast

14 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star Trivia

15 minutes ago
Prasanth Varma

Prasanth Varma's Vacation

17 minutes ago
Crew

Amul Ad For Crew

18 minutes ago
Three From Kerala Found Dead in Arunachal Pradesh: State police to Send Team

Arunachal Pradesh

20 minutes ago
AR Rahman at

AR Rahman On Maidaan

22 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut

Randeep Defends Alia

25 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka’s Surgery

27 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC Blames Kerala

29 minutes ago
Pregnant Woman, Husband Die as Truck Hits Their Motorcycle in UP

Pregnant Woman Dies

31 minutes ago
Chandni Chowk To China

Nikkhil On Film Failure

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Denied Ticket, Miffed Bihar BJP MP Ajay Nishad Joins Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. No Fortuner in Dowry, Woman Killed by Husband And In-Laws

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Kajol, Shaitaan Writer Pen Special Note For Ajay Devgn On His Birthday

    Entertainment12 hours ago

  4. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News13 hours ago

  5. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo